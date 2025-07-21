The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

The start of a new week and a fresh opportunity for Rangers and Celtic to hone in on certain transfer targets.

Ibrox boss Russell Martin is seeking more additions, but it’s now unlikely to be before their crunch Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos tomorrow, while Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is prioritising further attacking options.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Ex Rangers star wanted by club who currently face transfer ban

Former Rangers midfielder John Lundstram is wanted by Turkish outfit Antalyaspor with his future at fellow Super League side Trabzonspor in doubt - but there is one big obstacle to navigate.

Lundstram and ex-Ibrox team mate Borna Barisic moved to Turkey a year ago after running down their contracts in Govan, but they have both already been ruled surplus to requirements.

Turkish clubs are restricted to having 12 overseas players in their squad and Trabzonspor are currently up to 14, with Lundstram set to be heading for a premature exit despite playing regularly last season, unlike Barisic.

According to local outlet 61 Saat, league rivals Antalyaspor are keen on the Scouser, who was given time off from the club’s training camp to try and sort out his next move.

However, the issue is that Antalyaspor’s reported interest comes despite the club currently operating under a transfer ban due to unpaid wages, meaning they cannot actually sign the 34-year-old until it has been lifted.

Reported Celtic target one step closer to transfer exit

Celtic-linked Giuseppe Ambrosino is one step closer to leaving Serie A champions Napoli after the striker was excluded from the club’s pre-season training camp.

The Italy Under-21 international is back in Naples after spending last season on loan at Frosinone in Serie B where he contributed five goals and four assists.

Ambrosino is reportedly on the Hoops’ radar and with just 12 months left to run on his contract with the Scudetto winners, the talented youngster is expected to move on this summer.

Italian top-flight newcomers Cremonese are also eyeing Ambrosino, who according to Il Mattino is one of six fringe players to have been left out of Napoli’s summer trip to Dimaro in the north of the country by manager Antonio Conte.