The Rangers hero reckons two stars in particular will have a point to prove this week.

Rangers hero Kris Boyd reckons there’s two stars set for last rolls of the Ibrox dice in upcoming Champions League qualifiers with Panathinaikos.

Russell Martin is undergoing a squad revamp but it will stand as unfinished by the time second round qualification action vs Greek opposition gets underway. That could spark some shock chances with Boyd believing Danilo and Kieran Dowell are set to be the beneficiaries.

Danilo looked to be edging towards the fringes behind Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers up front after injury woe, while Kieran Dowell spent the second half of last season at Birmingham City after limited Ibrox impact. Club hero Boyd reckons Rangers may need to rely on both to help get them through the tie.

Rangers duo set for shock chances says Kris Boyd

He wrote in his Scottish Sun column: “Losing Thelo Aasgaard to a thigh injury is a big blow. Martin paid a lot of money for him, and I'm sure he'd have been looking for him to make an instant impact against Panathinaikos. We're still waiting to find out whether or not Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane will be fit and ready for the first leg. Without Aasgaard and maybe one or two others there could be an unexpected chance to shine for Danilo and Kieran Dowell.

“These are two players who looked to be in Siberia, but could now come under the glare of the Champions League spotlight. Does Danilo owe Gers one? Yes. This could be the last throw of the dice for him at Ibrox. But what a time it would be to show what you can do. Dowell is another who many fans didn't expect to see again in this type of game.

“Martin clearly likes what he's seen in training and included the midfielder in his senior leadership group. But shining in training has never been his problem. Shining in games has been the issue. Maybe a change in management and playing style is what Dowell needs to thrive at Rangers. What I always needed to flourish was a proper pre-season, and getting the chance to maximise my levels. I just hope that this Gers team have got enough in the tank on Tuesday night.”

Kris Boyd Rangers vs Panathinaikos prediction

The ex striker also has the fear that Rangers will enter the critical clashes undercooked from a lack of intense friendlies. He added: “Jock Wallace used to run his Rangers players ragged on the notorious sand dunes at Gullane. Now Russell Martin has his players doing pilates in the gym at Auchenhowie. I'm sure that's what everyone will have been saying over the last few days.

“There's no doubt that training routines have changed massively over the years. But no one will ever convince me that players can reach their optimum levels of match sharpness without playing games. That's why I fear there's a real danger Martin's new-look side could be under-cooked for the Champions League opener against Panathinaikos on Tuesday night.

“In my day, we'd long since been spared the lung-burning agony of those East Lothian beaches. But we still had six or seven pre-season games against proper opposition to get us ready for the main event. We would have a game before heading off to a training camp. Maybe three or four more matches overseas. We would return for one or two glamour games, and then maybe a trip down south or across to Northern Ireland. This summer, Gers have hosted Belgian side Club Brugge at Ibrox, and had some closed-doors games against the likes of Barnsley and Dunfermline.

“I'm told that they are playing Hamilton Accies in another bounce game today. But taking on League One opponents at a training ground WON'T get them up to the max for a vital clash with top-quality Greek opponents. I get it that gaffer Martin didn't want to drag his players round the world.

“Celtic are playing SEVEN games in four countries this summer. Martin wants to focus on pulling together his new squad at close quarters without wasting time on travelling. That's fine. But every team needs to have the right number of matches against the right level of opponent. And from where I'm looking, Gers just haven't had that kind of preparation.”