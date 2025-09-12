A round-up of the latest news from both Rangers and Celtic ahead of their return to domestic action this weekend

Celtic and Rangers will resume their respective Scottish Premiership campaigns this weekend with the dust now settling on the summer transfer now.

Brendan Rodgers takes his Hoops squad to East Ayrshire to face Kilmarnock and Rugby Park on Sunday, with Russell Martin’s Gers’ back in action at home to Hearts on Saturday.

Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs this afternoon:

Cyriel Dessers comes under fire for dismal World Cup qualifying performance

Ex-Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has been slammed by the Nigerian Football Federation's media team for his display in the 1-1 draw with South Africa, leaving the ‘Super Eagles’ hopes of World Cup qualification hanging by a thread.

Dessers, who quit Ibrox last month after three seasons in Glasgow to join Greek side Panathinaikos, was named in the starting line-up for the crunch qualifier earlier this week in the absence of star man Victor Osimhen. However, he failed to reappear for the second half after being substituted.

And the forward was then heavily scrutinised in the NFF’s match report, which said: “Dessers had an unimpressive game in Uyo, where he turned out to be a substitute that was substituted, did not have a better game. He was too slow to latch onto passes, could not win aerial balls and did little in bringing alive the Nigerian attack.”

In response, Mohammed Sanusi, general secretary of the NFF, distanced himself from the comments, stating: “I saw the release just like everyone else did. Nobody in the federation is happy with it. The NFF did not authorise that statement.

“We have great respect for all of the players. Blaming an individual for a result is unfair. When we win, it's a team victory. When we lose, it's also collective. No player should be singled out.”

Ange Postecoglou fires Celtic quip at reporter over trophy claim

Ange Postecoglou has issued a reminder at his Nottingham Forest unveiling that his exploits at Celtic prove he CAN deliver silverware in his first season.

The former Hoops boss was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor at the City Ground this week and staged his first press conference on Thursday, ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal at the weekend.

And the 60-year-old was at his witty best by reminding reporters that he isn’t a stranger o winning trophies at the first time of asking after previously being ridiculed for guaranteeing he would win a trophy in his second season at Tottenham Hotspur.

Postecoglou had the last laugh by guidance Spurs to Europa League glory last season – before losing his job four months ago following a dismal domestic campaign.

Referencing that, one journalist said: “We know you win trophies in your second season,” before Postecoglou jumped in and replied: “I have won a couple in my first (season) as well. At Celtic I won a double in my first year, so there you go.”

Asked if he could do that once again, he laughed: “Yeah, of course I can. I may have to have a second year here, mate!”