The Northern Ireland international has gained previous experience of Scottish football

Former Rangers winger Jordan Jones has sealed his return to the Scottish Premiership after joining St. Mirren on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, capped 12 times by Northern Ireland, has arrived in Renfrewshire from English League One side Wigan Athletic.

After starting his career at Middlesbrough, Jones has gained extensive Scottish football experience having played over 100 games across spells at Kilmarnock and Rangers between 2016 and 2021.

During his two-year spell at Ibrox, Jones struggled to nail down a regular starting spot and was suspended by the club for breaching Covid-19 regulations in November 2020.

He joined Sunderland on loan for the remainder of last season, making 21 appearances and scoring three goals to help the Black Cats reach the English League One play-offs.

Jones signed a three-year contract with Wigan in August and made 17 starts in all competitions for the Latics during the first half of the season.

Jones admitted he turned down several options in favour of a return north of the border and is determined to help Saints clinch a top-six finish this season.

Commenting on his move, he said: “I’d been speaking with the gaffer for probably the last 10-14 days and I got a really good feel from him after the first phone call.

“I’ve spoke with a few managers and chief executives during this window, but I’m looking forward to working with Jim (Goodwin) and I’m delighted to sign for the club.

“He came across to me as if I would be a really valued member of the squad here, he’s obviously seen me playing in Scotland and he knows and believes what I can do.

“I think he understands that I haven’t had a lot of football over the last six months and it might take me a few games to get going, but he said he will give me time.

“As a player himself previously, Jim understands that to get playing to you level you need to be happy and enjoying your football, so I think it will be a beneficial move for everyone involved.

“I’ve had a really tough six months at Wigan, but I’m just delighted to put that behind me now and look forward to the future.

“Reaching the top six is the aim and I’ve got no doubt looking at the squad that we can get there. I’m confident it can happen.”

Saints bossim Goodwin reckons Jones will boost his side’s attacking options, with the Paisley club having struggled in front of goal so far this term.

He said: “Jordan knows the Premiership really well up here. He tore it up with Kilmarnock and then got a big move to Rangers.

“We’ve been working extremely hard on it over the last couple of weeks.

“He gives us something that we have been missing all season which is that real injection of pace and creativity at the top end.