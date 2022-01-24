The Republic of Ireland midfielder was left out of back-to-back matchday squads for games against Dundee United and Ayr United

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin revealed he held positive clear-the-air talks with star man Jamie McGrath on Monday morning after confirming the midfielder was still part of his plans.

The 25-year-old was left out of the Buddies matchday squad for their back-to-back victories over Dundee United in the Premiership and Ayr United in the Scottish Cup due to heightened transfer talk surrounding his future.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, McGrath could now feature for Saints against Aberdeen, the club who tried to sign him on a pre-contract earlier this month, on Tuesday night.

Hibs made a deadline day move for St Mirren ace Jamie McGrath. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Goodwin previously stated the Republic of Ireland international, who has been linked with a move south of the border, was being ‘badly advised’ over his future.

However, both parties have now discussed the best way forward and Goodwin has been impressed by McGrath’s response.

Speaking to Renfrewshire Live Sport, he said: “Jamie is still very much a St Mirren player and still very much part of my plans.

“All that speculation is still floating around, but until something is confirmed or otherwise then Jamie will continue to be a part of our squad.

“It can be distracting for young players when there is that speculation flying around, but I had a really good conversation with him this morning (Monday)and just told him to get back focusing on playing football and let all the off-field matters take care of themselves.

“That’s why players have got agents at the end of the day. Let them deal with that stuff, Jamie needs to get back to doing what he’s good at, which is playing football and having a positive impact for St Mirren.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has seen his training disrupted by the covid news. (Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Whether he signs a pre-contract with someone this month, or whether he moves before the window shuts remains to be seen.

“While he’s here he needs to focus on playing for St Mirren and he’s in a good place right now. He’s no good to anybody when he’s missing games like he has the last couple for us because of the distractions around him.

“I think we’ve managed to get beyond that now. We’ve cleared the air and Jamie trained really well this morning. I think his focus now is back on playing for St Mirren and what will be will be thereafter.

“He agrees that he needs to get his head down and play well for us for the time being. At the end of the day he’s contracted here until the summer and what happens in between that shouldn’t impact his game or his mentality.

“He needs to stay focused on the job in hand and commit to St Mirren for the time being. Right now there’s nothing but speculation and I’ve asked him to put all that to the back of his mind.”

Meanwhile, St Mirren academy graduate Cammy MacPherson has left the club to join St Johnstone on a permanent basis.

St Mirren's Cammy MacPherson has joined St Johnstone on loan. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The midfielder briefly returned to Paisleyon Saturday following his loan spell at McDiarmid Park during the first half of the season.

The 23-year-old had reportedly agreed to a pre-contract deal with the Premiership strugglers, but Goodwin confirmed the Buddies were holding out for a transfer fee in order to let him leave this month.

An agreement between both clubs has since been reached with Saints securing a potential future sell-on fee percentage.