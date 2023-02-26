Des Roache and Steve Conroy believe the 32-year-old referee proved he’s the best official in Scotland following the Old Firm tie.

Nick Walsh proved “he’s the best referee in Scotland” after his “faultless” handling of Sunday’s Old Firm Viaplay Cup final, according to two former Scottish officials.

Holders Celtic retained the trophy after two goals from star striker Kyogo Furuhashi - who became the second Celtic player to score back-to-back braces in League Cup finals after Billy McPhail in 1956 and 1957 - displayed his quality either side of the break to open a two-goal lead.

Alfredo Morelos reduced the deficit as the momentum swung in Rangers favour, but they were unable to force extra-time during a frantic finish at Hampden Park to leave them without a success in the competition since 2011.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor lifts the trophy

The final passed largely without any major incident, with VAR technology not called on by 32-year-old Walsh during a pulsating 90 minutes.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, former category one referees Des Roache and Steve Conroy cast their thoughts on Walsh’s performance, insisting he should take “immense credit” for his display.

The duo said: “Nick showed why he’s the best referee we’ve got in Scotland. I think he’s been up there and we’ve John Beaton, Kevin Clancy, Willie Collum, these guys around the same level. But that performance showed he’s head and shoulders above what we’ve got. That cemented his status at the No 1 referee in Scotland.

“He had a tremendous game. He waited until the 50th minute for the first caution, John Lundstram, and all the cautions were justified. The whole game he looked calm, composed, you didn’t see much remonstrating from players at ANY of the decisions.

“Nick will take immense credit from the performance. It will boost his personal confidence and boost his regard with players and other teams. So when Aberdeen, Dundee United etc see that Nick is in charge of their game, they know they’ve got the top man. It’s going back to the Hugh Dallas, Kenny Clark, Stuart Dougal or Craig Thomson days.

Nick Walsh has been selected as the referee for the Viaplay Cup final. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“He’s done Europa Conference League games and Nations League. Now he deserves the chance to progress further in Europe. I hope that Crawford Allan, our Head of Referee Operations, and the SFA are promoting and pushing him to get the better games.

“He’s certainly worth a couple of Champions League group games next season on that performance. He barely put a foot wrong. He was fantastic. It’s as faultless performance I’ve seen in a long time. Nick has got the trajectory to, potentially, be one of the best in Europe.

“But that will need support of the SFA and UEFA to get there. It will take time to build his profile, his credentials at that level. However, he’s given himself a really solid footing. Given the right coaching, education, support and mentorship from experienced referees above him, he’s going to get good opportunities on the European schedule.

“If you’re doing Celtic-Rangers so well, is that any different to doing major games in Europe? Absolutely not. If you can be trusted with that, you can be trusted with any big game. I hope UEFA give him trust and backing to test him in their more challenging games. If he’s handed a better stage, I’m sure he’ll handle it quite comfortably.”

