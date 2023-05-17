The Light Blues winger is poised to leave Ibrox for Istanbul after a five-year spell in Glasgow when his contract expires.

Fenerbahce are sparing no expense in their attempt to land out-of-contract Rangers winger Ryan Kent, according to reports.

The Turkish giants have been strongly linked with a Bosman swoop for the Englishman and are seemingly prepared to push the boat out in a bid to win the race for his signature.

Light Blues boss Michael Beale confirmed last week that Kent had yet to finalise his next move and will leave on a free transfer - with English Premier League-bound Burnley leading a list of interested clubs.

But reports in Turkey claim Fenerbahce are now on the verge of finalising a pre-contact agreement for the 26-year-old Liverpool academy product, with respected sports journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu insisting Kent will depart Glasgow for the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul this summer.

A three-year deal is already in place, with the option of a further 12 months and local publications state the Super Lig giants have put forward a lucrative contract offer worth around £1.5million per year - a salary of almost £30,000-a-week.

Fenerbahce currently sit eight points behind rivals Galatasaray with five league games remaining and the club are planning for an extensive summer rebuild under Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus.

Kent - one of Rangers highest wage earners - has been a long-term target and his imminent exit will ensure Beale can reinvest his salary in other additions. Uncertainity surrounding the player’s future appears to have impacted the attacker’s form this season, having managed just three goals in 44 appearances.