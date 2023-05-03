Celtic can wrap up the Scottish Premership title on Sunday when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle, but Rangers will be desperate to take advantage of any possible slip-up from Ange Postecoglou’s side when they host Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Meanwhile, transfer news stories continue to crop up as the summer window looms. Here is the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news on Wednesday, May 3:

Rangers star ‘wanted’ by Turkish giants

Ryan Kent has reportedly been offered a three-year contract by Turkish Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

The winger looks set to be heading for the exit door this summer, with his current deal expiring in the summer. Turkey could now be a possible destination with Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus placing the Liverpool academy product at the top of his transfer wishlist alongside four other targets.

The Istanbul-based club - bidding to secure a league and cup double this season - are working hard to try to conclude a deal for the 26-year-old who is available on a free transfer and have tabled a contract offer with the option of a fourth year, according to Takvim.

It is believed Jesus has made the Englishman’s signing a “priority” as he looks to replace youngster highly-rated Arda Guler, who is the subject of strong interest from a host of top European clubs.

Kent moved to Ibrox initially on loan before making it permanent in a deal worth almost £7million four years ago. His best season saw him score 13 goals and provide 15 assists on route to lifting the Premiership title under Steven Gerrard in season 2020/21.

Leeds United and Premier League-bound Burnley have also been long-term admirers.

Celtic ‘stepping up’ interest in 18-goal striker

Celtic have stepped up their interest in AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia after watching him in action for a second time last weekend as Ange Postecoglou considers strengthening his forward line.

However, reports in Greece claim as many as 14 other European clubs were also in attendance during their goalless derby draw with Panathinaikos, ensuring the Hoops will face stiff competition for his signature. Lazio, Stuttgart, Bordeaux, Slavia Prague and Lille were all listed as potential suitors.

The Hoops sent a scout to look at the 25-year-old in AEK’s 3-1 win over Olympiacos last week and, according to Sportime, Celtic were casting their eye over the prolific Trinidad and Tobago international again as he looked to add to his tally of 24 goals in 38 appearances this season.

Standing at 6ft tall, the powerful left-sided attacker cost the Greek Super League outfit £1.9million when he moved from Beitar Jerusalem in the summer of 2020. He remains under contract until 2025.