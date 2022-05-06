Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst also took to social media to express his gratitude towards the club’s supporters for their tremendous backing of his side.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster have congratulated Rangers on reaching the Europa League final.

The Scottish champions will face German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on May 18 after seeing off fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in their semi-final second leg on Thursday night.

It was an emotionally charged evening for Giovanni van Bronckhorst and his players, just days after the sudden passing of legendary kit man Jimmy Bell.

Rangers are in the Europa League final after a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Former Gers’ players and television pundits have also expressed their delight as the Light Blues bid to lift European silverware for the first time since 1972.

Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon sent a message to Rangers on social media, which read: “Congratulations to @RangersFC on a fantastic achievement - good luck in the final!”

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster echoed those sentiments as he praised the Ibrox club’s contribution to the country’s coefficient ranking.

He stated: “Everyone at the SPFL would like to congratulate the players, management team and directors at Rangers on reaching the UEFA Europa League final.

“It is a magnificent achievement and is very well deserved after playing at such a high level throughout the tournament this season, and we all wish the club the very best of luck for that match.

“Their fantastic performances throughout the competition have made a massive contribution to the country coefficient, with Scotland set to start next season in 9th place in the UEFA rankings.

“This ranking ensures that we continue to have five clubs competing in UEFA competitions, which I am sure will be welcomed by supporters across the country.”

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects a big support in Seville. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst took to social media this morning to express his gratitude towards supporters for their incredible backing his squad received on last night.

He tweeted: “After an incredibly emotional week for our club, on behalf of my players and staff, I thank every Rangers fan for their amazing support. The atmosphere last night will live with me for the rest of my life. Next stop: Seville”