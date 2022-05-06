Rangers will compete in the Seville showpiece as they bid to win the club’s first European trophy for 50 years and earn a place in next season’s Champions League group stage.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 UEFA Europa League final will be contested by Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) and Rangers (Scotland) after both clubs came through their semi-final ties on Thursday night.

The competitions two leading scorers with 20 and 22 goals respectively will go head-to-head on May 18 in Spain to battle it out for European silverware.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish champions Rangers have already eliminated two German sides in the knockout stages, while Bundesliga outfit Frankfurt will bid to lift the trophy for just a second time after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3 over two legs in the 1980 final.

The UEFA Europa League Trophy is the heaviest UEFA piece of silverware

Rangers’ only previous European final appearance came in the 2008 UEFA Cup when they lost 2-0 to Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester before the competition was rebranded.

GlasgowWorld has compiled a factile on everything you need to know ahead of the Europa League final...

When does the Europa League final take place and what time is kick-off?

The game will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville on May 18. Kick-off is at 21:00 CET.

The 42,714 capacity stadium staged games at the 1982 FIFA World Cup and also played host to the 1986 European Cup final between Steaua Bucuresti and Barcelona.

Host club Sevilla have won the competition six times (2x UEFA Cup) & (4x Europa League), most recently in 2019/20.

How can I buy Europa League final tickets?

Tickets sales launched exclusively via UEFA.com on April 20 and ran until April 28. A ballot will be conducted to allocate tickets. According to football’s governining body, the price categories for tickets for the general public were:

Category 4: €40

Category 3: €65

Category 2: €100

Category 1: €150

Both Rangers and Frankfurt will organise ticket sales and allocation process.

How can I watch the Europa League final?

The match will be streamed globally across various broadcast partners and live streams. BT Sport 1 will show the game live, while CBS and ESPN will also cover the game.

The winners will also gain a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic league.

How did both teams reach the Europa League final?

RANGERS:

The Light Blues European adventure began with a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Malmo (Sweden) in the Champions League third qualifying round.

They were placed into Europa League qualifying play-offs and overcame a Covid-19 outbreak to beat Armenian champions Alashkert 1-0 on aggregate.

That ensured Rangers qualified for the Europa League group stages for a fourth successive season and they were drawn in Group A alongside Lyon (France), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), and Brondby (Denmark).

Just two defeats saw them finish runners-up behind table toppers Lyon and they were drawn against tournament favourites and German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund in the knockout round.

Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Borussia Dortmund at Ibrox in the second leg of the Europa League knockout round play-off tie. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

A 2-2 draw in the Signal Iduna Park was followed by a stunning 4-2 victory at Ibrox to secure their passage through to the last 16.

Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade were then disposed off 4-2 on aggregate before eventually overcoming Braga (Portugal) after extra-time in the quarter-finals.

That set up a last four meeting with RB Leipzig (Germany) and after losing 1-0 in Saxony last week, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side powered to a 3-1 victory on Thursday night to book their spot in the final.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT:

The Germans reached the last 16 stage of the competition last term and lost to Chelsea in a penality shoot-out in the semi-finals during 2018/19 season.

They were drawn in Group D this year alongside Fenerbahce (Turkey), Royal Antwerp (Belgium), and Olympiacos (Greece) and advanced comfortably as group winners.

That set up a Round of 16 tie against Real Betis (Spain), whom they knocked out 3-2 on aggregate after extra-time.

A quarter-final showdown against European giants Barcelona followed and Oliver Glasner’s side shocked the footballing world by claiming a dramatic victory at the Nou Camp after storming into a 3-0 lead before two late goals set up a grandstand finish. The first-leg had ended 1-1 meaning Frankfurt progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

That set up a thrilling last four encounter against Premier League side West Ham United and after claiming a 2-1 first-leg win at the London Stadium, the Germans ensured there would be no all-British final as Rafael Borre swept home the only goal of the second leg in front of a partisan home support.

How can I get to Seville for the Europa League final?

Thousands of Rangers fans are expected to decsend Seville via air, car, train and boat for the game and supporters with be desperate to soak up the Spanish sunshine.

Seville is located in the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula and has a metropolitan population of 1.5million, making it the largest city in Andalusia.

According to Skyscanner, there are currently no direct flights to Seville from Glasgow International airport during the week of the final.

However, fans are expected to go the extra distance to attend, with direct flights to Malaga (153.2 km) and Faro (181.3 km) and onward travel another potential option.

Which team will wear what kit in the final?