Glasgow Airport: Manhunt delays as terror suspect escapes prison

Rangers ‘sound out’ ex-Chelsea manager as potential Michael Beale replacement

Potter will take his time before picking his next project after turning down the opportunity to become head coach at Ligue 1 side Lyon.

By Lewis Anderson
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Rangers have tentatively sounded out former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter as a potential replacement for current boss Michael Beale, according to reports.

Football Insider claim the Ibrox hierarchy have a ‘strong interest’ in Potter after being left unconvinced by Beale since he took charge of the club in November last year following the decision to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Last Sunday’s Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic just days after being eliminated from the Champions League at the final qualification stage has meant pressure has intensified on Beale in the wake of a calamitious week.

The report suggests Potter - who declined the opportunity to take over at struggling French outfit Lyon earlier this week - is a top target for the Light Blues as they explore other possible options if results under the former QPR boss don’t improve.

It also claims that talks have been held via ‘third parties’, but those discussions are believed to be at an early stage.

48-year-old Potter has been out of work since being relieved of his duties by Chelsea back in April after just 31 games at the helm. His recent decision to turn down an approach from the Ligue 1 side because ‘it was not the right time’ for him to move back into management will have raised some eyebrows.

Beale has led a vast squad overhaul this summer with nine new arrivals and almost £15million spent on transfers. A number of those players have yet to live up to expectations and results have failed to live up to that investment so far, with fans critical of performances.

Defeats to PSV Eindhoven and a weakened Celtic side has set alarm bells ringing among board members and Potter could be the man Rangers turn to with his reputation in the game still high following an impressive spell at Brighton.

