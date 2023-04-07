In the first of a series of derby day flashbacks, we have delved through the archives to pick out some iconic Old Firm incidents

Celtic take on Rangers this weekend in the fourth Old Firm derby meeting of the season at Parkhead, with millions of people from across the world set to tune into Scotland’s most successful and popular football fixture.

The rivalry between the two Glasgow clubs is arguably the fiercest in the UK and has become deeply embedded in Scottish culture, which has reflected and contributed to political, social and religious division and sectarianism in Scotland.

Both teams have been the main powerhouses of Scottish football for many years and the self-sustaining rivalry in the country’s largest city is based on historic success.

As of 2023, the pair have won a combined 107 League titles, 74 Scottish Cups and 48 League Cups.

Celtic striker Frank McAvennie is held by the throat by Rangers defender Graham Roberts

The first-ever Old Firm meeting occured on May, 28, 1888 and with Celtic and Rangers able to attract top players when the two teams meet for a head-to-head battle on the pitch it has always made for compelling viewing.

GlasgowWorld delves back through the archives to examine a classic derby day encounter.

Rangers 2–2 Celtic - 17 October 1987

We kick off our series by looking back at the match dubbed the Old Firm ‘shame game’ - one of the most infamous clashes between the two sides over 35 years ago.

Celtic made the short journey across the city to Ibrox Stadium in bright autumn sunshine and aiming to keep their eight-match unbeaten run intact which stretched back to the first derby showdown of the season when Billy Stark’s goal handed Billy McNeil’s side a 1-0 victory on August 22.

In contrast, Rangers, under Graeme Souness, were still smarting from a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice a week earlier and trailed by four points in the title race.

Described by commentator Jock Brown as “undoubtedly Britain’s match of the day”, the match descended into chaos.

The home side ended the game with nine men, managing to secure a 2-2 draw against the ten-man Hoops during a highly controversial clash which is best remembered for a number of violent and bad-tempered outbursts and the subsequent Court case that took place.

Referee Jim Duncan, handling his first Old Firm fixture, sent off three players and four were later charged by police with “conduct likely to provoke a breach of the peace”.

Violence also broke out between both sets of fans, with more than 60 supporters arrested.

Things began to turn ugly after 17 minutes when Celtic striker Frank McAvennie barged into Rangers goalkeeper Chris Woods as he collected a short pass-back.

The stopper - one of several high-profile English imports in the Gers ranks - traded blows with McAvennie while grabbing him around the neck. The altercation spilled out of control when Gers and England captain Terry Butcher intervened by forcefully pushing McAvennie away and defender Graham Roberts also got involved, holding the Scotland international by the throat, with Butcher trying to restrain him.

A punch then appeared to be thrown by someone which resulted in McAvennie falling to the ground holding his face. Once the incident had been diffused, McAvennie and Woods were given their marching orders and Butcher was shown a yellow card for dissent. Roberts took over the gloves for the remainder of the contest in the absence of a substitute keeper.

Referee Jim Duncan separates Celtic striker Frank McAvennie from Rangers goalkeeper Chris Woods whilst John McGregor (l) Terry Butcher and Graham Roberts (r) look on

Both sides being reduced to ten men did little to dampen what was fast becoming an enthralling encounter. Celtic opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with Mick McCarthy’s hopeful long ball found Andy Walker in space and the striker raced into the box before sliding the ball low under the body of Roberts for his 13th goal of the season.

Just two minutes later, an own goal from Butcher doubled the visitors lead after he attempted to cut out Walker’s lofted pass.

The match took another dramatic turn following a heated start to the second half. Troubled flared again just after the hour mark as Celtic goalkeeper Allen McKnight came out to deal with a high ball. He and Butcher became embroiled in a melee on the floor and the Gers skipper seemed to kick out, with his actions right in front of the referee’s eyeline.

Despite their disadvantage, Rangers rallied and pulled a goal back on 65 minutes through Ally McCoist who latched onto Richard Gough’s pass inside the box and fired home in off the left-hand post to give the hosts hope as the atmosphere inside the stadium reached boiling point.

Ally McCoist of Rangers in action during a Rangers v Celtic game at Ibrox on October 17, 1987.

There was to be one final twist in a match that resembled more of a crime thriller than a classic football game. An unlikely comeback was completed in the final minute when Gough stretched out to net a last-gasp equaliser after a mix up saw McKnight flap at Ian Durrant’s cross from the right-hand touchline.

Amidst the wild scenes of celebration, stand-in keeper Roberts was pictured “conducting the orchestra” as jubulaint Rangers supporters sang sectarian chants aimed at their counterparts housed in the Broomloan Stand.

Celtic players ran for the tunnel immediately after the full-time whistle but it didn’t bring the curtain down on a match which had escalated so badly that many questioned the future of this derby.

Court case

The referee’s report into what happened that day was submitted to the Scottish FA and the Procurator Fiscal ordered a police enquiry into the events of the match three days later.

England internationalists Woods, Roberts, Butcher and Celtic’s McAvennie were eventually charged with ‘breach of the peace’ and told to appear at Court.

All four players denied the charges and were present during the trial in April 1988 which lasted several days.

Woods and Butcher were convicted and received fines of £500 and £250 respectively, while the cases against Roberts and McAvennie were not proven.

Sports journalist Jim Reynolds wrote in The Herald the following day: “Saturday will go down as the day the Old Firm clashes almost died of shame. For the second time in succession, this particular fixture left a nasty taste in the mouth.

“I wonder if these players, especally those who have come from England, fully understand the powder-keg situation they are in every time they take part in an Old Firm game. If not, it is time for someone with a sense of responsibility to spell it out in full.”

Team Line-ups

RANGERS: Chris Woods, Richard Gough, Jimmy Phillips, Graham Roberts, Derek Ferguson, Terry Butcher, Trevor Francis, Mark Falco, Ally McCoist, Ian Durrant, John McGregor. SUBS: Avi Cohen, Davie Cooper.

CELTIC: Allen McKnight, Chris Morris, Derek Whyte, Roy Aitken, Mick McCarthy, Peter Grant, Billy Stark, Paul McStay, Frank McAvennie, Andy Walker, Tommy Burns. SUBS: Anton Rogan, Owen Archdeacon.

Attendance: 43,486

