Fans of both Celtic and Rangers like to keep an eye on other connections to their club.

As is often the case when footballers leave a club, supporters often like to keep an eye on former players and watch how their careers progress - particularly those stepping into management.

Celtic and Rangers fans are no different in that respect as they track how players are faring at their new clubs, whether it be loan signings or players who have been sold on.

The two Glasgow giants currently have 16 ex-players sitting in the managerial hot seat at clubs spanning the length and breadth of the UK this season. Eight former Hoops and Light Blues stars of years gone by who have represented the clubs at some level and even won domestic honours during their time in Glasgow make up the following list.

From Gary Caldwell in Southwest England to newly-appointed Duncan Ferguson in the Scottish Highlands, we take a look at those former Old Firm players who are now gaffers:

1 . David Moyes - West Ham United Moyes spent three years at the start of his playing career at Parkhead in the early 80s and has been managing in England since 1998. Led West Ham to European glory last season by lifting the Conference League trophy.

2 . Nacho Novo - Lexington SC Former Ibrox fan favourite Novo spent six years in Govan, working under Alex McLeish, Paul Le Guen and Walter Smith. Retired from playing in 2017 and has since moved to America. Recently took the reigns as manager of Kentucky-based USL League One side Lexington SC.

3 . Barry Robson - Aberdeen Had a two-year spell with the Hoops under Gordon Strachan, with his final game coming against Old Firm rivals Rangers. Stepped into coaching after hanging up his boots and was appointed Aberdeen boss earlier this year on a permanent basis following a successful spell in interim charge.