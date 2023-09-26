Football manager: 16 former Celtic and Rangers stars leading clubs including West Ham and Sunderland - gallery
Fans of both Celtic and Rangers like to keep an eye on other connections to their club.
As is often the case when footballers leave a club, supporters often like to keep an eye on former players and watch how their careers progress - particularly those stepping into management.
Celtic and Rangers fans are no different in that respect as they track how players are faring at their new clubs, whether it be loan signings or players who have been sold on.
The two Glasgow giants currently have 16 ex-players sitting in the managerial hot seat at clubs spanning the length and breadth of the UK this season. Eight former Hoops and Light Blues stars of years gone by who have represented the clubs at some level and even won domestic honours during their time in Glasgow make up the following list.
From Gary Caldwell in Southwest England to newly-appointed Duncan Ferguson in the Scottish Highlands, we take a look at those former Old Firm players who are now gaffers: