Rangers record breaker returns to Scottish football almost 30 years after Ibrox exit

The former Everton and Newcastle United striker has been named the new manager of SPFL Championship club Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The new SPFL season isn’t even two months old yet but there have already been a few changes in the dugouts across Scotland since the campaign kicked off.

Hibs remain the most high profile club to make an early decision when they sacked Lee Johnson and replaced him with Nick Montgomery. Meanwhile, in the Scottish Championship, Inverness Caledonian Thistle have replaced one former Rangers striker with another.

The Highland club are bottom of the second tier table and parted company with ex Gers, Aberdeen and Dundee United favourite Billy Dodds earlier this month. This morning they have unveiled their new managers as a Scotland icon has made his return north of the border for the first time in almost 30 years.

Duncan Ferguson, the former Forest Green Rovers and interim Everton gaffer, is the man that the Caley Jags have appointed to take the reins and turn their fortunes around. The 51-year old had been out of work since leaving the EFL League Two Rovers after a brief spell in charge earlier this year.

Ferguson began his playing career back in 1990 with Dundee United and was signed by Rangers in 1993 for a then British transfer record of £4 million. His impressive scoring record at Tannadice had made him a wanted man by then Ibrox boss Walter Smith but his time in Glasgow was ultimately short lived as he made the switch to Everton after just a year.