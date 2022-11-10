The 16-year-old is hopeful there will be many more senior appearances to come in the near future.

Former Celtic youth star Ben Doak earned rave reviews for his eye-catching senior debut in Liverpool’s 3-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Derby County in the Carabao Cup at Anfield.

The Ayrshire teenager has enjoyed a rapid rise through the Reds academy ranks within the space of eight months after being prised south from Parkhead for around £600,000 back in March.

Inititally joining Liverpool’s Under-18 squad, Doak has adjusted to life on Merseyside quickly and just two days short of his 17th birthday was presented with an early gift by first-team boss Jurgen Klopp, who allowed the youngster to make a very bright 15-minute cameo appearance off the bench.

Ben Doak of Liverpool is challenged by Louie Sibley of Derby County during the Carabao Cup Third Round match at Anfield

Klopp named a youthful side, which included ex-Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay, but the Premier League giants were taken the distance by their League One opponents. However, it was Doak’s performance that left a lasting impression on supporters, pundits and Klopp’s coaching staff on the back off some ”unplayable” displays for the club’s Under-21 side.

Klopp stated: “When Ben came on he looked really good. There’s a lot to come. We are excited about it.”

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock, who was on co-commentary duty during the match, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Liverpool’s best attacking player since he came on has been Doak. He’s attacked with real intent and tried to make things happen.

“He’s had such a rise that he started in the Under-18s at Liverpool, moved up to the Under-23s, scored a couple of goals and now he’s got his chance in the first team. He doesn’t shy away, he always wants to be positive.”

Ben Doak in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Derby County

Warnock also signalled out Ramsay as Liverpool’s “stand-out performer” adding “defensively he’s got a real turn of pace and understands where he wants to take a player. He looks a talent.”

Doak, who made two first-team appearances for Celtic under Ange Postecoglou last year and scored against ex-rivals Rangers in the UEFA Youth League, became the SIXTH youngest player to make his first-team debut in Liverpool’s history.

Respected football journalist Dave OCKOP tweeted: “Ben Doak. 16 years old, comes on and decides to run at every Derby player that came near him. What confidence, what speed. Some real gems floating around this squad. Clark and Bajcetic really comfortable playing against seasoned pros. Positive night for the future of Liverpool FC.”

Doak has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 15 outings so far and admitted afterwards he is hoping there will be many more first-team appearances in the future. Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “No words to describe tonight🔴 Hopefully more to come!”

What the Liverpool fans said

@danny_kolev hinted that Jurgen Klopp should look integrate the 16-year-old into the first-team set-up on a permanent basis, stating: “We need to see more from Ben Doak. Absolutely rough diamond. Very impressive!”

Celtic's Ben Doak during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

@ibouu5 reckons Doak showed enough promise to merit another appearance against Southampton on Saturday, posting: “Start Ben Doak on the weekend,” while @livethedream124 suggested: “Ben Doak looks miles ahead of (Fabio) Carvalho.”

@sammeybjoy wrote: “Doak was the most impressive youngster, man just doesn’t allow a defender to catch his breath,” and @Dboy1966x commented: “Doak is going to be some player!”