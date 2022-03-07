East Stirlingshire 1-1 Caledonian Braves: Motherwell side love Amaury equaliser

Ricky Waddell's team earned a point away from home

The result extends Braves’ unbeaten run of matches to eight, moving the ninth placed side onto 40 points from 29 games.

"I think Amaury has scored in most of the games he’s featured in,” Braves gaffer Ricky Waddell told the Times and Speaker.

"He’s a good lad. He does a job with the academy and plays with our team.

"I’m really pleased for him, he’s been working really hard to improve his game.

"He had played in midweek against Gretna and scored as well (a 6-0 away win in the Lowland League Cup).

"He can make an impact off the bench which is great to have.

“I didn’t think we were at our best on Saturday.

"We lost another early goal but then we had a great chance pretty much right after they had scored but we didn’t take it.

"I thought the lads looked a wee bit tired and leggy. The pitch was really dry at Falkirk Stadium, the ball kind of stuck on the astro a wee bit and it was quite bouncy.

"So it didn’t really make for a brilliant football match. Both teams were quite equal and I don’t know if we did enough to win the game to be honest.”