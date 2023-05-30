Kerr will join the recently crowned German Frauen Bundesliga champions on a three-year contract, while Walsh stays on at City.

German champions Bayern Munich have signed Rangers midfielder and Scotland’s 2022 Women’s Player of the Year Sam Kerr on a three-year contract.

The 24-year-old international moved to the Light Blues from Glasgow City in 2020 and helped the club wrestle the SWPL 1 title away from her former club last season. She has lifted five Scottish titles in the past seven years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Capped 14 times for the national team, Kerr made 39 appearances for the Gers, scoring eight goals this season as Malky Thomson’s League Cup winners finished the league season in third spot.

Falkirk footballer Sam Kerr is leaving Rangers to join FC Bayern Frauen(Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Her last game for the Ibrox side came as a substitute in Sunday’s 2-0 Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic, with the 24-year-old expressing her “love” for the club after “an incredible three years.”

She told Bayern Women’s website: “It’s Bayern Munich - it’s an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. The quality of players here is amazing. I’ve played big teams before in the Champions League and I think I can gain the experience here to go further.

“I’m an energetic player who gives everything for the team. I’m hungry, I work hard and like to get stuck into every tackle. I’m that typical Scottish player.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern technical director Francisco De Sa Fardilha was delighted to secure the signature of such an “ambitious” player, adding: “We think it’s the right point in her career to come to FC Bayern. She fits everything this club stands for. She has the fighting spirit, she has the tactical quality and technical quality. Above everything, she’s hungry.”

Meanwhile, newly-crowned SWPL champions Glasgow City have announced defender Claire Walsh has agreed to extend her stay at the club into a third season.

The centre-back, who joined the club in the summer of 2021 and scored on her league debut against Motherwell, has made 76 appearances in all competitions for the Petershill-based outfit.

The Republic of Ireland international played just short of 3,000 minutes this season, while contributing five goals and keeping 19 clean sheets as City reclaimed the title on a dramatic final day of the season.

Claire Walsh of Glasgow City (Image: Craig Dunn X Glasgow City FC)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on her new deal, Walsh stated: “I’ve absolutely loved my time with Glasgow City and I am delighted to be staying. I am so proud to be a part of such a great club.”

Head Coach Leanne Ross admitted: “After being an almost ever present in the team during our title winning season, it is brilliant to have Claire extend her contract at the club. It is important to have good players, but equally as important to have good people in the dressing room and Claire certainly fits both of these categories.