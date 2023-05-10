Utility player Foley and shot-stopper Clachers will remain at the club until the summer of 2025

Megan Foley and Erin Clachers have become the latest Glasgow City players to sign new two-year contract extensions with the club.

Foley, who joined the SWPL leaders in December 2016 from Rangers, has made 175 appearances and subsequently moved into the top 10 all-time appearance makers for the Petershill club last month.

The 29-year-old has scored 19 goals during her six-and-a-half year spell at the club including playing in a wide variety of positions. She has helped City win four Scottish Women’s Premier League titles and one Scottish Cup.

Megan Foley (Image: Tommy Hughes x GCFC)

On her decision to commit her future to the club, Foley stated: “I am delighted to be extending my contract with Glasgow City. I have had an amazing journey and look forward to continuing to work hard and learn from the best in the game!”

Academy graduate Clachers has been at Glasgow City for almost a decade. She made her first-team debut against Glasgow GIrls in the 2016 SWPL Cup and and also made three UEFA Women’s Champions League appearances, including as a substitute in the Quarter Final against VfL Wolfsburg in 2020.

The goalkeeper has five Scottish Women’s Premier League titles and a Scottish Cup triumph on her CV along with being named in a Scotland training camp.

“I’m delighted to be extending my time here and I hope to repay the faith the club has put in me by helping the team gain more success,” Clachers told the club’s website.

Head Coach Leanne Ross said: “I am delighted Megan has extended her contract at Glasgow City. You don’t appear on the top 10 all-time appearance list without having made a significant contribution to the success this club has achieved.

Erin Clachers (Image: Georgia Reynolds x GCFC)

“Megan has shown her versatility playing a variety of positions over the years and it is that versatility combined with her work ethic and exemplary attitude that make her an important and valued member of this team. It is welcome news to everyone that Megan is staying at the club, we look forward to continuing our work together.

Commenting on Clachers new deal, Ross continued: “As her teammate and now her coach, I know more than most the contribution Erin has made to the success Glasgow City has achieved over the years. I have seen close hand her growth as a person and her development into one of the top goalkeepers in this country and for that reason, I am delighted she has decided to extend her time at the club.

“Erin is a fantastic person to have in the dressing room and has become someone I can rely on to drive the standards on the pitch. I look forward to seeing what more she can contribute in the years ahead.”

City remain five points clear at the top of the table despite title-chasing Celtic and Rangers securing late victories on Sunday. Goals from Claire Walsh, Linda Molthalo and Lauren Davidson handed City maximum points as the dispatched 10-men Hearts with ease.