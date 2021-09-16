The club have signed up top UK retailer Lookers as their official matchday kit sponsor for 2021-2022

Glasgow Audi have teamed up with Bearsden-based youth football club Westerton United as their official Matchday kit sponsors for the inaugural 2021/22 Central League season.

In a new arrangement, the car dealership, part of top UK retailer Lookers, has supplied the club’s 2006’s side with brand new training equipment.

Established in 1997, with an aim to provide football opportunities for young players in and around the local area, Westerton United have grown from strength to strength, creating fun and progressive pathways for aspiring footballers from six years of age right through to their late teens.

Glasgow Audi, based on Hillington Road in Braehead, have also offered the club a state-of-the-art Audi all-electric luxury e-tron for an exclusive weekend to help with their fundraising efforts.

The East Dunbartonshire outfit sit top of the table after winning their first three games of the season and head coach Hamish MacMillan has welcomed the new investment.

He stated: “It’s always great to kick off a new league season with a new kit so we are really delighted to confirm Lookers as our official matchday sponsor for our 20006’s this year.

“I know all the Lookers team share our club’s passion not only for winning but for always doing our best and we are grateful for the support.”

Head of Business for Glasgow Audi, Robin Henderson added: “We are always passionate about supporting local communities and members of staff associated with those communities. Good luck for the new season boys!”