Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward Clare Shine calls time on playing career

Glasgow City forward Clare Shine has announced her retirement as a player after this Sunday’s SWPL match against Heart of Midlothian.

Over her two spells, the 27-year-old has made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals, the joint 11th highest goalscorer in the club’s history.

Signing in May 2015 during her first spell, Shine scored 17 goals in that campaign ending the season as the top goalscorer at the club. The striker marked the end of her debut season with a hat-trick in the 2015 Scottish Women’s Cup Final as City beat Hibernian at Ainslie Park before making her Republic of Ireland debut in a UEFA Women’s European Championships qualifier against Spain.

Maeva Clemaron of Servette FCCF is brought down by Clare Shine of Glasgow City during the LP Group 1 Play Off - UEFA Women's Champions League match

The following season, Shine repeated her goalscoring exploits and was top scorer for a second season in a row as City secured a Scottish record, tenth league title in a row.

Cork-born Shine departed the club prior to the 2017 season but returned in 2019 and scored on her second debut against Stirling University. That was the start of 19 goals Shine would score in 2019 including a first UEFA Women’s Champions League goal against Chertanovo Moscow.

Arguably her biggest goal during her time was at the end of the 2019 season when once again, Shine wrote the headlines in a Scottish Women’s Cup Final against Hibernian with a 90 th minute winner to bring the cup back to Glasgow for the first time since Shine’s hat-trick in the 2015 final.

The Covid interrupted 2020-21 season saw Shine make 12 appearances to help City win a 14th title in a row before featuring 28 times in 2021-22.

She scored 10 goals during the 2021/22 campaign including a brilliant volley against Servette at the Stade de Geneve in the UWCL, earning her the club goal of the season.

Shine has played 5 times this season and scored a hat-trick on the opening day against Spartans. As well as being a key player for many years, the Republic of Ireland international has spoken openly about her own mental health problems and in the past 18 months has been a key figure within the Glasgow City Foundation.

She will continue her work with the club’s Foundation as Project Co-ordinator and help with our charitable plans and ambitions.

Earlier this year Shine opened a brand new football pitch at Hillhead Primary School in Kirkintilloch on behalf of the club and as part of our Commsworld Connecting Champions to Schools programme, Shine leads the Foundation’s role model work in the community, helping to inspire the next generation of girls to be whatever they want to be.

On her decision Shine said: “Thank you to everyone who has played a part in my football journey, thank you for all the amazing memories.

Claire Shine in action for Glasgow City (Credit: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

“I am looking forward to opening a new chapter of my life, and for Glasgow City, I will always be your number 1 supporter.”

Head Coach Eileen Gleeson commented: “The end of an era. As Clare Shine announces her retirement from football it is with a mixture of sadness and admiration that I pay tribute to a very special person and player.

“Clare has been an outstanding footballer throughout her career, a brilliant ambassador for both club and country. On the pitch Clare is a winner, a leader always demanding standards and a loyal team mate.

“As a person Clare is a role model, an inspiration to many, always showing real strength in the face of adversity. Clare has written the history books at Glasgow City, she is an integral part of many successful moments at the club. These will always be remembered.

“So while it is the end of an era, it is also a very exciting time. As Clare makes the brave decision, I wish her every success in her exciting new ventures and remind her that #OCAC, we will always be here.”

Clare Shine of Glasgow City is challenged by Petra Bertholdova of Sparta Prague during the UEFA Women's Champions League round of 32 second leg match

Chief Executive, Laura Montgomery added: “I remember the day I brought Clare Shine to Glasgow City and it has been one of the best decisions I have ever made.

“Throughout our 25 years as a football club there are only a small a number of players who have completely embodied every single aspect of Glasgow City.

“Our values, our ambitions, our standards and what it means to pull on our jersey and Clare is one of them. She will be a massive loss on the pitch and in the dressing room, but thankfully she will remain an integral part of our club and help us continue with our aims and objectives off the field.

“Without doubt Clare Shine and Glasgow City has been a great partnership, we have been good for each other and I hope she retires with only the very best memories and knowing that she is forever a huge part of this club.