Glasgow City have completed the signing of South African midfielder Aliyaah Allie.

The 18-year-old joins the 15-time SWPL champions as a product of the JVW Football Club Academy, run by former City defender Janine Van Wyk.

Allie, who has represented South Africa at Under-17 and Under-20 level, is eligible to face Hibernian at the newly renovated Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh this evening.

Commenting on her move to Glasgow City, Allie said: “I’m excited to have signed my first pro-contract with Glasgow City. The team and staff have all been very welcoming and I’ve been enjoying every moment at training, on the pitch and off.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow and develop my football further here at Glasgow City!”

Head coach Eileen Gleeson believes her latest recruit will adapt quickly to her new surroundings at Petershill Park.

She stated: “Aliyaah is a composed athletic young midfielder who shows excellent potential and who will no doubt excel in a professional environment.

“We are excited to provide her with this opportunity and feel she will develop quickly and add depth to the squad.”

City emerged victorious in two of their previous three meetings against Hibs last season and will be eager to maintain their unbeaten start to the campaign after grinding out a 2-1 win over Aberdeen in their latest outing.

Meanwhile, City had six players away on international duty last week with goalkeeper Lee Gibson, defender Jenna Clark and attacker Lauren Davidson representing Scotland.

Pedro Martínez Losa’s side will discover their opponents in the FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs on Friday after defeating Faroe Islands 6-0 in their final qualifier in Torshavn.