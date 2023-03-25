Their logo will be proudly displayed underneath the Glasgow City jersey numbers.

SWPL leaders Glasgow City have welcomed PS Capital Sports as a new partner of the club, which was founded with the vision of revolutionising executive search in the sports industry.

In the competitive world of sport, having the right people in key positions is critical to an organisation’s success. Their team of expert recruiters are committed to providing a top-class service and have the formula to build a winning team. Their duty is to give back to the community and use their platform to benefit society is integral to their mission.

The PS Capital Sports logo will be proudly underneath the Glasgow City jersey numbers and will be first seen tonight during City’s league match against Hibernian at Meadowbank, live in front of the BBC Alba cameras.

Paul Sammeroff, Founder and Director of PS Capital Sports stated: “I met Laura (Montgomery) at a charity event, and I was thoroughly impressed with her story and the journey of Glasgow City.

“With almost a decade of experience as a footballer and an immense passion for the game, I knew immediately that I wanted to be involved in the future of the club. I am absolutely delighted that the deal is finalised, and I look forward to a long-lasting friendship and partnership.”

Chief Executive Laura Montgomery added: “Paul and his team are incredibly knowledgeable in the sports world and know exactly what it takes to build the foundations of a successful team with key people in key positions. I was delighted when Paul approached me about PS Capital Sports partnering with us and I very much look forward to working with them over the coming seasons.”

Meanwhile, winger Lauren Davidson reckons Glasgow City are benefitting from greater squad depth this season as they close in on the title.

City currently find themselves sitting six points clear at the top of the table after 22 games but have still to face second-placed Celtic and last season’s champions Rangers in the coming weeks.

21-year-old Davidson, who has been a mainstay in the side this season, told GlasgowWorld: “We’re confident going into this game (against Hibs) that we can stretch our lead at the top of the table. We’ve had a busy schedule of games but we’ve got such a big squad so we can rotate players and know they will come in and do a job for us.

“We’ve got a lot more depth to our squad this year, so we can use every single player because we’ve got a lot of games in quick succession. Sophia (Martin) and Lisa (Forrest) have recently stepped up to the academy and they’re not here to make up the numbers. They’re coming on and making a real impact in games and both of them could easily start.