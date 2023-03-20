City eased into the Scottish Cup semi-finals with a comfortable 3-0 success over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Glasgow City have confirmed that captain Hayley Lauder has signed a new two-year contract extension with the club to ensure her time at the club spans over a decade.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has scored 71 goals and made 193 appearances for the Petershill outfit, sits ninth in City all-time list since joining at the end of 2014 from Swedish side Vittsjö.

Lauder has won nine trophies in her time at the club so far, including six Scottish Women’s Premier League titles. A Scotland capped centurion, she has continued to play a pivotal role at the club this season including a last-minute winner against Celtic back in October.

Lauder has signed a contract extension which will take her to over a decade with the club (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Viewed as a important role model by academy youngsters and first-team players, the vastly experienced Lauder has also began her coaching career with City Under-10 squad this year alongside former City player Emily Thomson.

Commenting on the new deal, Lauder said: “I’m delighted to extend my contract with the club. It’s been a privilege to represent City for so long and I’m proud of what the club has achieved so far both on and off the pitch. The last eight years have been incredible and I’m excited to continue with Leanne (Ross) and the team.”

Head Coach Leanne Ross said: “We have been extremely fortunate to have a player of Hayley's talents at Glasgow City for many years now. She has been a hugely important and influential player, driving standards and delivering top level performances and silverware season after season.

“Hayley is a leader, role model and an ultimate professional, everything I look for in a Glasgow City player. I am delighted she has extended her contract with us and I look forward to continuing to work with her over the seasons to come.”

City beat SWPL 2 side Kilmarnock 3-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter finals at Rugby Park on Sunday to set up a last four showdown with holders Celtic, who blitzed past Hearts 5-1 at Oriam in Edinburgh.

Goals from Kinga Kozak and Jenna Clark as well as an own goal from Reese McCulloch earned City a place in the semi-finals of the competition and a rematch of last year’s final.

Rangers will face Motherwell in the other last four meeting after comprehensive wins over Hibernian (6-0) and Glasgow Women (4-0) respectively. The games will be played on the weekend of April 22/23.

