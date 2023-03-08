The 41-year-old received her UEFA A-Licence coaching certificate in December and now takes permanent charge of the SWPL leaders.

Glasgow City have appointed club legend Leanne Ross as their new permanent head coach after a successful spell as interim boss.

The 41-year-old was placed in charge of the SWPL 1 leaders on a temporary basis following Eileen Gleeson’s shock decision to step down from the role in December and has led the club to 10 wins in 11 matches in all competitions since the league’s resumption after the Christmas break.

During Ross’s short tenure to date, City have opened up a six-point cushion at the top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League and have progressed to the Scottish Cup quarter finals.

Leanne Ross has been appointed the permanent Head Coach of Glasgow City following a successful interim spell (Georgia Reynolds X GCFC)

Signed from Newburgh Ladies in 2007 by Peter Caulfield, Ross played under two further manager’s - Eddie Wolecki Black (2011) and Scott Booth (2015) before deciding to retire in 2021. She also earned 135 caps at international level between 2006 and 2017 during Anna Signeul’s 12-year stint.

Having won 27 trophies during her highly successful playing career, the transition into becoming head coach has been seamless after previously serving as assistant to Gleeson. Ross will also see her continue in her coaching role as part of the Scotland National Team set-up.

Commenting on her appointment, Ross stated: “It is an honour for me to be offered the head coach position at Glasgow City, particularly at this early stage in my coaching career. Having spent 14 happy and successful years here as a player, it is no secret just how much this club means to me.

“Glasgow City has a proud and successful history, of which I played my part, and now as head coach, I am excited to see what I can contribute to the next chapter. I will continue to drive the high standards and promote the values of the club in order continue the excellent work and progress our ambitions on and off the pitch.

Ross’s first match as permanent Head Coach is on Sunday against Glasgow Women at Petershill Park (Image: Georgia Reynolds x GCFC)

“I am grateful to the players, staff, fans and the board for the support they have shown whilst I held the interim position and I now look forward to repaying their belief in me as I get started in the role.”

Chief Executive Laura Montgomery added: “We are delighted to officially appoint Leanne as permanent head coach of Glasgow City.

”It has been clear to see the extremely positive impact she has had both on and off the pitch since taking interim charge in December. Leanne is an intelligent, meticulous, extremely hard working and diligent coach, but most importantly she is a born leader and winner.

“She got the very best out of our team as captain and she is most definitely showing signs of a very promising young coach who is getting the best out of the team as head coach. I very much look forward to working closely with her in her new position over the many years to come.”