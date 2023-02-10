The American forward joins the SWPL 1 leaders after spells in France and Lithuania.

New Glasgow City signing Miracle Porter believes her experiences of playing in top European leagues will stand her in good stead

The US born 24-year-old striker, who eligible to be included in the squad for Sunday’s Scottish Cup fifth round tie against Aberdeen at Petershill Park, is a women’s soccer alumni of Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

Graduating in 2021 after what FAU described as a “sensational senior season”, Porter - one of their “most prolific strikers” - signed her first professional contract with French Division 1 Feminine side Stade de Reims, helping them to a 7th place finish.

Miracle Porter joins Glasgow City after recent spells with Lithuanian champions Gintra and French outfit Stade de Reim (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

After her stint in France, Porter moved to Lithuanian champions FC Gintra and gained valuable UEFA Women’s Champions League experience. The forward, who can play anywhere across the front line, becomes Leanne Ross’ fifth addition to her squad.

She follow the arrival of South African Linda Motlhalo from Djurgärdens, Swedish defender Anna Oscarsson and the first-team promotion of Lisa Forrest and Sophia Martin from the club’s academy.

She said: “I am stoked for this opportunity and can’t wait to see what will happen here at Glasgow City and will look to make the most of this new journey.

“This was too good an opportunity to turn down and I felt like this would be a really good challenge and a club that would help to put me in a good place. I would definitely say the chance to play Champions League football factored into my decision, it really caught my eye because I want to play at a challenging level.

“Seeing the images of that (title celebrations of previous Glasgow City teams) definitely brought that excitement inside. It’s always nice to know that you’re coming to a team that’s used to winning. It was good talking to Leanne as well, the vibes I got from her is that she’s really cool and easy to talk to.

Porter will wear the number 9 shirt for Glasgow City (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

“I’ve already met the girls and I love to hear their Scottish accents. They aren’t too hard for me to understand because I’m bohemian and we speak that English slang just as fast.

“My experience of playing in Europe so far was about learning from what gets thrown at you and dealing with it in the best way possible. That’s what I plan on doing here, you’ve got to adapt to the cold weather. I think the fans can expect to see my different change of speed and the pace I can move into without the ball.”

Interim head coach Ross commented: “It is with pleasure I welcome Miracle Porter to Glasgow City. Her speed, athleticism and creativity will add further quality and competition for places to our already strong and exciting mix of attacking options.

“As well as spending time in the French top flight with Stade de Reims, Miracle also arrives with valuable UWCL experience having played for Lithuanian champions FC Gintra in the competition. I believe Miracle’s attributes and experience will be a great addition to the team and I look forward to working with her.”

