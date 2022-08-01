Glasgow City sign experienced US full-back Erin Greening from Norwegian side Klepp IL

Glasgow City have complete the signing of experienced American defender Erin Greening from Norwegian side Klepp IL.
The 25-year-old full back, who follows Emily Whelan in joining the 15-time SWPL champions ahead of the 2022/23 season, previously spent time with NWSL side Orlando Pride in her homeland.
She scored her first professional goal in 2019 against Portland before earning a move to Norway in 2021.
Most Popular
Greening, who will wear the number 28 jersey, was also part of the University of Colorado team that broke their record of most clean sheets in a season.
Commenting on her move to Scotland, she said: “I’m so excited to sign with Glasgow City and look forward to getting on the pitch with my teammates and working with the staff this season.
“I’m really grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started!”
Head coach Eileen Gleeson reckons her latest signing will add further quality to the City squad as they bid to reclaim the SWPL 1 title from rivals Rangers.
She added: “I’m delighted to welcome Erin to Glasgow City and pleased that she has finally arrived to join up with the team.
“Our vision was clear in terms of which positions we needed to improve on and feel that by signing Erin we have added quality and experience to the squad.”