Adult season tickets are priced at just under £100, offering excellent value for money.

Glasgow City have partnered up with title sponsor J.P. Morgan to offer affordable season ticket prices amid the current cost-of-living crisis.

The 15-time SWPL champions have addressed various ways to allow more people to support the club at Petershill Park in these challenging times.

City have confirmed Youth season tickets will remain free to ALL under 16s for a second season in a row and for the first time they are offering a Seniors ticket. All over 65s can now purchase at discounted priced ticket.

In the club’s 25th anniversary season, there will be a guaranteed 16 home SWPL 1 fixtures, with a season ticket boasting a 25% saving on a walk-up ticket.

For the first time ever, City have announced season ticket holders will also ensure you enjoy a 20% discount on all domestic Cup and Champions League matches as well as a £5 discount on the new look home and away jersey for the 2022/23 season, launching in early August.

The revamped SWPL 1 will feature 12 teams for the first time since 2015 and a top and bottom 6 split half way through the League title race.

City’s 14-year reign as champions of Scotland was ended by Rangers in May as Malky Thomson;d side won the league or the first time in their history.

Glasgow City Season Tickets are priced at:

Youth (U16) – FREE* (Digital free. Physical version – P&P applies)

Seniors (65 + Over) - £72

Adults - £96

They can be purchased here: https://www.glasgowcityfc.co.uk/shop

Meanwhile, Glasgow City will begin their UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign on August 18.

Eileen Gleeson’s side were drawn against Italian side AS Roma in the first round last week, with the winners of that tie facing French club Paris FC or Swiss outfit Servette in the mini tournament final on August 21.

All games will be played in Glasgow after City were nominated as hosts, ensuring fans will see a high-quality set of matches.

Commenting on the draw, midfielder Hayley Lauder said: “The Champions League is always something we look forward to being involved in with Glasgow City.

“It’s a tough draw against Roma but it gives us another opportunity to compete and challenge ourselves against some of Europe’s best teams”