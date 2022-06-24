Rangers and Glasgow City discover UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying opponents

Malky Thomson’s Gers ended Glasgow City’s 14-year reign as SWPL 1 champions last season

Rangers have been drawn against Hungarian side Ferencvaros in the opening qualifying round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, while Glasgow City face Serie A runners-up Roma.

Malky Thomson’s side were crowned SWPL 1 champions for the first time ever last month as they ended City’s dominant 14-year reign of Scottish Women’s football.

Following their maiden title success, the Light Blues are preparing for their first venture into the Champions League and were unseeded in the round one champions path.

Should they progress, a clash against either PAOK of Greece or Swansea City awaits in the final of their mini group.

Glasgow City, who reached the quarter-final stage on two previous occasions, were seeded in the 16-team league path.

If they can defeat their Italian opponents, Eileen Gleeson’s side could have a potential rematch with Swiss outfit Servette - who knocked them out in round two last season - or Paris FC.

The semi-final fixtures will be staged on August 18, with each final held just three days later.

The host venue for the ties, which will be a chosen club from each group, has still to be confirmed by the competition organisers.

How does the qualifying process work?

There are two rounds of qualifying games, with clubs split into the Champions and League paths, before the 16-team group stage begins in October.

Round one features a mini-tournament format, while round two consists of ties over two legs played home and away.

The resulting 11 winners of the finals from the Champions section join three teams - Rosengard, Slavia Prague and HB Koge - in round two, where seven teams will progress to the group stage.

The four winners of the finals League section join six teams - Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Sociedad, Hacken and Sparta Prague - in round two, where five places in the group stage are up for grabs.