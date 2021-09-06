Clare Shine scores Glasgow City's goal in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Servette in Geneva (pic: Tommy Hughes)

Glasgow City host Swiss champions Servette at Broadwood in a UEFA Women’s Champions League second round tie second leg tie with free entry for all.

The tie is finely balanced after a Clare Shine strike gave City a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Geneva. The winners progress to the group stage.

The game kicks off at 3.10pm and tickets need to be ordered via the shop on the club website. All tickets alreday bought will be refunded.

Chief executive officer Laura Montgomery said: “Wednesday is such a hugely important game for us and for Scotland as we look to try and reach the Champions League Group stages and be amongst Europe’s most elite sides.

"We know the early kick off is unusual, and we want to do everything we can to get a strong crowd behind the team.

"Servette had an excellent crowd backing their side in Geneva and we know the difference it can make. Hopefully our first ever free entry and for a top European match will bring some new fans along to the game.”