Glasgow City sign one of Scotland’s youngest ever female professional footballers

The 16-year-old won the 2019 Scottish Women’s Football goal of the year.

Glasgow City have announced Under-18 striker Sophia Martin has signed her first professional contract with the club, days after her 16th birthday.

The attacking player becomes one of the youngest Scottish female footballers ever to sign professional terms after making three first-team appearances this season. She scored her first goal for the SWPL leaders in the Sky Sports Cup quarter final victory over Glasgow Women in October.

Putting pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2026, Martin is the second City player to have progressed from the club’s Academy to the first-team squad, following in the footsteps of Lisa Forrest earlier this month. The latest announcement follows on promotions at the start of the season for midfielder Sarah Gibb and full-back Niamh Noble who were promoted from last season’s Under-19s squad.

Sophia Martin has signed her pro deal with the Glasgow City first team until 2026 (Image: GCFC X Georgia Reynolds)

Commenting on signing her first professional contract, Martin said: “I am very delighted to be giving this opportunity to sign my first professional contract at Glasgow City. It has always been a dream to play for this club. I can’t wait for many more opportunities and to get started here with the staff and players. Here is to my future at Glasgow City.”

Interim head coach Leanne Ross commented: “It is a proud moment to welcome another young player from our youth academy into our first team squad. Having just turned 16, Sophia has already impressed with not only her performance levels in U18 national academy matches, but also with her hard work and commitment to learning and developing within our academy.

“Sophia is a talented young player with huge potential and I believe that moving into the first team squad will challenge and support her to develop every aspect of her game. I am looking forward to working with Sophia and being part of her continued development here at City.”

Martin becomes one of Scotland’s youngest ever female professional footballers at the age of 16 (Image: GCFC X Georgia Reynolds)

Martin was named player of the match in the Under-18s Scottish Cup victory over Celtic at the start of January and won the 2019 Scottish Women’s Football goal of the year.

Academy Manager Sarah Crilly added: “I am absolutely delighted for Sophia. She is a player who gives 100% in everything she does and she has proven herself time and time again that she is able to compete in an elite environment.

