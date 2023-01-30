Both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils after drawing a blank at Broadwood Stadium on Sunday.

Glasgow City captain Hayley Lauder has fired a warning shot to title rivals Rangers

Hayley Lauder insists Glasgow City will be difficult to catch in the SWPL 1 title race this season after the leaders played out an entertaining goalless draw against reigning champions Rangers at Broadwood Stadium yesterday.

The Light Blues ended City’s staggering record of 14 top-flight titles in a row by clinching their first silverware against the Petershill-based outfit last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nothing could seperate the two sides in Cumbernauld for the second time this term after the previous meeting ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams enjoyed good spells of possession on this occasion but lacked a clinical edge in the final third.

Glasgow City captain Hayley Lauder has fired a warning shot to title rivals Rangers

Brogan Hay came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first-half but her effort sailed narrowly over the bar before a defensive mix-up presented City’s Lauren Davidson with a great chance, only to be denied by Gers skipper Kathryn Hill.

The result ensures City remain seven points clear of third-placed Rangers, but just three ahead of closest challengers Celtic. Malky Thomson’s side could reduce that gap to four points if they beat Aberdeen in their game in hand on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Long-serving City captain Lauder admitted: “Rangers are a good side, they’ve got good quality and experience throughout their team. But we’re in a good place right now.

“Ultimately, the goal is to take the title back off them. As a Glasgow City player you want to win every competiton you’re in. We don’t hide from the fact we were disappointed with last season, but what’s pleasing for me as a player is how we held ourselves accountable.

Advertisement

“We’ve bounced back and took care of our own business and we’re back pushing for the title. We’re happy with where we are and have put ourselves in a good position.

Advertisement

“It’s a long season, though, and there’s still a lot of games to be played. We pose a real attacking threat and I think our front players are doing brilliantly.”

With competition for places fierce within the current City squad, Lauder admits she’s not concerned about keeping her place in the starting line-up.

The 32-year-old stated: “I’m not worried at all. Ultimately, I want the best for the club and that is for Glasgow City to be at the top. However way each of us contribute to that, we’re all part of the squad and will chip in in our own ways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Linda’s come in and trained well. She just fits into the group well and is one that I’m really looking forward to playing alongside. Technically she looks really a good player and her CV his excellent.

“Lisa’s also done so well since joining up with the first-team. She’s come off the bench a few times and made an impact, not only on the pitch but also on the group as well. She’s not just progressed up from the youth team, she’s here to compete for a starting spot which is brilliant to see.”

The Scottish Women's Premier League will see 12 teams competing in 2022/2023 (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Following the sudden departure of head coach Eileen Gleeson prior to Christmas, Leanne Ross was handed the role on an interim basis and Lauder admits the transition has been seamless.

Advertisement

“It was very natural,” she explained. “Obviously I’ve known Leanne for a long time, I’ve played with her and she was almost like a coach at that point in her career in terms of the way she played the game tactically. For her to then become assistant manager, she did start to take a lot of training sessions and to now transition up to being the head coach has been really good. The girls are really enjoying it as well.

“She’s not came in and changed everything, maybe just small tweak here and there to how we would approach each game. We all know Leanne, the standards she sets are through the roof and you have to meet them every day. That’s something as a Glasgow City player you want to be held accountable for, so she’s certainly brought that back in.

Advertisement