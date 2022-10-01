Glasgow City sign Spanish midfielder Beatriz Prades Insa from Villarreal CF

The 22-year-old has gained a wealth of experience playing in the Spanish top-flight.

Glasgow City have completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Beatriz Prades Insa from Spanish side Villarreal CF.

The 22-year-old, who previously played for Levante, helped Villarreal to a 12th-placed finish in the Spanish top-flight (Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino) last season - a league which is ranked by UEFA as the 3rd best league in Europe.

Commenting on her decision to join the 15-time SWPL champions, Prades Insa said: “I’m so glad for the opportunity to play at this club. I’m excited to be part of Glasgow City and I get to gain this new experience in my football career. I can’t wait to start this journey.”

Glasgow City sign Spanish midfielder Beatriz Prades Insa from Villarreal. (Credit: Glasgow City)

Head coach Eileen Gleeson believes her latest signing will add further experience to her revamped squad.

She admitted: “I’m delighted to welcome Beatriz to Glasgow City. Bea brings a wealth of experience having played in one of the top leagues in Europe.

“I’m looking forward to working with her and have no doubt she will be a great addition to the team.”

Prades is eligible to be included in the matchday squad to face Aberdeen in the Sky Sports SWPL Cup tomorrow.

Meanwhile, summer addition Dilan Bora has left the club after four months to return home to Turkey for personal reasons.