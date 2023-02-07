The 26-year-old can operate in midfield and defence and strengthens Leanne Ross’ squad for the remaining months of the season.

Glasgow City have announced the signing of versatile Swedish defender Anna Oscarsson from Damallsvenskan side Eskilstuna United.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped five times by her country, has been a regular starter in all top-three Swedish clubs she has played for after spells with Linköpings, Hammarby and most recently Eskilstuna whom she joined in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Described as a’ technically gifted’ and hard-working player, Oscarsson bolsters interim head coach Leanne Ross’s defensive options as the race SWPL title race continues to heat up.

Glasgow City have signed Swedish International Anna Oscarsson (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Oscarsson, who follows the recent arrival of South African midfielder Linda Motlhalo in the January window, has set her sights on winning the league and securing Champions League football next season.

Speaking to Glasgow City TV, she said: “I’m so excited to have signed with Glasgow City. I’ve only played in Sweden, so I was curious about trying something new; a new league, a different country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I had a very good first impression from Leanne (Ross) and Laura (Montgomery) of how professionally the club was run. The high ambitions of the club are also in line with my own. I’ve had a warm welcome and I am looking forward to getting to know everyone and start the hard work to reach our goals this season.

“I haven’t played for a few months so I’m really excited to get going now. I want to continue to develop as a player and I want to win the league and play as many games as possible. I’ve been playing full-back mostly in the last few years and I want to become a box-to-box player and help the team score goals and provide assists.

“We need to put in the hard work and it would be really cool to play in the Champions League.”

The Swedish international will wear the number 27 shirt (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ross believes the signing of Oscarsson is a major coup for the Petershill-based club at such a crucial stage of the campaign.

She added: “I am delighted a player of Anna Oscarsson’s quality has chosen to sign here at Glasgow City. She arrives with a vast amount of experience having played for top Swedish sides Hammarby, Linkopings and Eskilstuna, as well as winning five senior national team caps for Sweden.