The 19-year-old joins from Czarni Sosnowiec in her homeland and becomes the club’s second summer arrival.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City have announced the signing of Polish international attacking midfielder Kinga Kozak.

The 19-year-old has joined the 15-time SWPL champions from Polish Cup winning Champions Czarni Sosnowiec and becomes Head Coach Eileen Gleeson’s second signing of the summer window, following the arrival of Amy Muir last week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An established youth international, Kozak made her senior international debut eight days after her 18th birthday as Poland beat Azerbaijan in a 2021 UEFA Women’s European Championships Qualifier.

Since then, she has become an integral part of Nina Patalon’s international senior squad and has seven caps for her country.

Kozak joins City having gained experience of playing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season against Hungarian side Ferencvaros.

Commenting on her move to Scotland, she said: “I am glad that I have made a decision about a foreign transfer and that I am coming to the most titled football club in Scotland - Glasgow City.

“I hope that it will help me develop as a football player, as well as human being and that the time I will work in Glasgow will pay off in the future and it will affect my good level of play.

“I am happy that the club has trusted me so much and hand me the shirt with number 16, with which the biggest legend of the club - Leanne Ross - had played.

“I hope that together we will achieve a lot of successes and we will fight for top goals. I can’t wait for my first appearance in the colours of Glasgow City.”

Gleeson believes Kozak will prove an instant hit with her new team mates and supporters alike.

She admitted: “It is with great pleasure that we introduce Kinga Kozak to Glasgow City.

“Kinga is an exciting young talent, a dynamic creative attacking midfielder. I have no doubt that she will enhance the Glasgow City team and will also prove to be an exciting player for our fans to watch.