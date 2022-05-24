The 27-year-old is due to release her first book called ‘Scoring Goals in the Dark’ on June 6th

Claire Shine in action for Glasgow City

Clare Shine has become the latest Glasgow City player to sign a one-year contract extension, keeping her at the club until the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international featured 27 times this season and will become the club’s 25th centurion on her next appearance.

The Cork-born striker has scored 67 goals across her two spells with the Petershill-based outfit with ten of those goals coming this term, including a memorable volley against Swiss side Servette in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Shine also scored the winner in the last Scottish Cup Final to be played at Tynecastle and will continue her role in the Glasgow City Foundation as Project Co-ordinator.

As part of the Commsworld Connecting Champions to Schools programme, Shine has adressed a whole range of pupils in several communitites about what a day in the life of a professional footballer is like.

She recently had the honour of opening a brand-new pitch at Hillhead Primary School in Kirkintilloch.

Commenting on her new deal, Shine admitted: “I’m delighted to sign an extension with Glasgow City. I’m really looking forward for what’s to come for the club.”

Head Coach Eileen Gleeson added: “I’m delighted that Clare has decided to extend her time with Glasgow City.

“Clare has been a part of many special moments with Glasgow City and brings a wealth of experience. As a leader both on and off the pitch Clare is huge part of the team.

“I look forward to continuing to work with her going forward.”

Shine, who won her first international call-up at age 13 and played in the Under-17s FIFA Women’s World Cup, is due to release her first book called ‘Scoring Goals in the Dark’ on June 6.

The 224-page novel documents her life as a rising star of Women’s football trapped under the weight of expectation while fighting personal demons.

Shine embarks on a journey to find her true identity and achieve new goals as she completes a remarkable recovery.