The SWPL champions have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks, bringing in two new additions.

Glasgow City have snapped up 23-year-old striker Cori Sullivan on a two-year deal from Mexican side Cruz Azul.

The American attacker, who previously played for Arizona State University, has signed a two-year deal with the reigning SWPL champions and strengthens their forward options ahead of the new campaign.

Sullivan’s arrival comes hot on the heels of captain Jo Love agreeing an contract extension with the club, while defender Kenzie Weir has joined on a season-long loan deal from Everton.

Glasgow City have signed American Cori Sullivan (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Commenting on her decision to join the Petershill-based outfit, Sullivan said: “I’m excited to play for such a renowned club. Glasgow City’s success in Scotland is unparalleled and I am ecstatic to contribute and strive for excellence with Glasgow City!”

Head coach Leanne Ross added: “Cori is a dynamic, attacking wide player who is always a threat with the ball. Possessing pace, power and excellent technical ability in 1v1 situations, she will add to the exciting attacking threat we have in the squad.

“As well as having the ability to create and score goals, Cori also works extremely hard out of possession and will help the team with our energetic, high pressing style of defence. I have no doubt Cori will enhance our team and her style of play will be exciting for our fans to watch.”

Skipper Love - the highest capped outfield player for Scotland with 191 caps - has signed up for her 13th season with Glasgow City after joining the club in 2011. She is currently the second highest appearance maker in the club’s history, having played 272 times and scored 96 goals, while lifting 11 SWPL titles along with numerous Scottish and SWPL Cups.

Captain Jo Love will enter her 13th season with Glasgow City (Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Commenting on her new deal recently, she said: “I’d like to thank the club (and my additional employment at Glasgow Scientific Services) for their continued trust in me and allowing this opportunity to play for another season. The support the club have shown, particularly throughout my injury over the past months, has been amazing and I look forward to repaying this back on the pitch. Can’t wait to see you all next season #OCAC”.

Ross stated: “Everyone at the club is delighted with the news of Jo’s contract extension. Jo is a born winner and has contributed massively to the success this club has achieved over the years.