Abbie Larkin impressed at the World Cup earlier this summer for Ireland.

Glasgow City have signed Republic of Ireland international Abbie Larkin from Shamrock Rovers on transfer deadline day.

The 18-year-old versatile attacker started her senior career with League of Ireland Women’s Premier League side Shelbourne, helping them win the League and Cup double in 2022 before moving to Shamrock Rovers at the start of the year.

On the international stage, Larkin made her senior debut aged 16 at the Pinatar Cup, scoring her first goal against Georgia a few months later. Earlier this summer Larkin was selected for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup squad, featuring as a substitute in all three group games and becoming the youngest Irish player ever to play at a World Cup.

Larkin join up with her new team mates after the upcoming international window.

City head coach Leanne Ross said: “I am delighted to have secured the signing of Abbie Larkin on transfer deadline day. With a long, tough season still ahead, it was important to strengthen the attacking options within the squad, so to bring in a player of Abbie’s quality and experience is a huge coup.

“Although just 18 years of age, Abbie has already played in the Champions League and represented the Republic of Ireland at the World Cup Finals this summer, achievements which highlight the calibre of player she is.

