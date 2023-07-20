Described as a ‘combative box-to-box midfielder’, the 23-year-old becomes head coach Leanne Ross’ third signing of the summer.

Glasgow City have announced the signing of American Aleigh Gambone as their latest summer capture on a two-year-deal from Danish side Fortuna Hjorring.

The 23-year-old box-to-box midfielder becomes head coach Leanne Ross’ third signing ahead of the new campaign following the recent arrivals of Everton loanee Kenzie Weir and striker Cori Sullivan.

Gambone spent four years at top-ranked college side North Carolina Tar Heels, before graduating at the end of last year. She moved to Europe in February after agreeing a short-term deal with Fortuna and has now linked up with the reigning SWPL champions.

Glasgow City have signed Aleigh Gambone(Image: GCFC x Georgia Reynolds)

Gambone helped North Carolina Tar Heels to tie for first place in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 and reach the final of the Atlantic Coast Conference College Cup.

Commenting on her move to City, Gambone stated: “I can’t wait to put on the storied orange jersey and play in front of our amazing fans. This club has a long relationship with the Champions League and a historic legacy in Scotland which first attracted me to the club. I am excited to become part of the team and embrace the great Glasgow culture!”

Head Coach Ross believes her latest addition will bring several different attributes to the squad. She commented: “I am delighted to welcome Aleigh to Glasgow City after her time at in Denmark. Aleigh is a combative, box to box central midfield player with different attributes which will complement our already strong, talented midfield.

