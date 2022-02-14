Football round-up: Lesmahagow hit eight; Forth game postponed; Lanark United defeated at leaders

Neil Schoneville's Lesmahagow team scored eight away from home (Pic by David Grimason)

’Gow – whose other goals came from Blair Hill, Lewis Hill and Gary Nicholson – now have 28 points from 24 games and have moved up to 11th in the standings, above Girvan on goal difference.

Elsewhere in Conference A, an unplayable pitch led to ’Gow’s Clydesdale rivals Forth Wanderers having their scheduled fixture at Bellshill Athletic postponed.

Forth are currently eighth in the table with 36 points from 23 matches.

Moving onto Conference C, Lanark United’s recent mini revival was ended with a 3-0 defeat at leaders Drumchapel United.

United – who had drawn 1-1 against both Vale of Clyde and Glasgow Perthshire in the two fixtures before facing Drumchapel – are bottom of the Conference C standings with 10 points from their 25 fixtures.

The hosts took the lead when Martin Grehan tapped in after a goalkeeping error, before establishing a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to Alex Docherty’s lob from 14 yards.

A third was added when Jack Breen eventually shot home a rebound after 81 minutes.