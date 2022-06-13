Hammer win among busy spell for Law and District AAC aces

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hammer champion Johann Gillon and her coach Don McLeod

U20 Jessica Robson completed the gruelling Edinburgh half marathon course in an impressive PB time of 86 minutes, with senior ace and fellow Lanarkian John O'Leary also landing a new PB in 1hr 48mins. Senior clubmate Ross MacDonald competed in the full marathon and finished the course in 49th place with a swift time of 2hrs 43.25mins.

U20 Law member Leah Keisler was in Cardiff competing in the National League and achieved a new club record in the 400m hurdles with a new PB of 62.83secs.

And U23 Emily McNicol took part in the 1500m at the Joint League in Grangemouth achieving a new club record and PB of 4:40.19mins.

U15 Johann Gillon won the hammer at the Scottish Schools Championships in Grangemouth with a new PB of 36.65m.

Four senior Law athletes then travelled to Kingston on Thames, London, to compete in the National League as part of team Glasgow Jaguars, whom they helped to finish in fourth place overall.

Emily contested the 2000m steeplechase, winning the event, while James Gillon competed in the 3000m steeplechase and then the 3000m.

James McClafferty took part in the 400m then the 4x400m relay, with his team winning the relay, and Kieran Pugh competed in the 1500m, returning to competition after recovering from injury.