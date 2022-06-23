'He will bring us added flair' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd hails new signing Ben Davidson

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several new signings will be on show at Linlithgow Rose's home ground of Prestonfield (pictured) next season

“We are really excited about what Ben can bring to the team,” Herd said. “He has probably flown under the radar of a lot of sides.

"Technically he is very good and his energy is brilliant. He’s coming from a good production line at Stirling University and can play in numerous positions.

"He’s got a lot of tricks and great attributes and that’s why we’re bringing him in as we feel that we were missing that quality in the final third last year.

"He’s one we’ve had our eye on for a wee while and we’re delighted to get it over the line.”

Herd also has high hopes for new back-up keeper Matthew Wallace – a Scotland schoolboy international – and ex-Clyde striker Owen Andrew.

"Matthew is definitely one for the future,” the Rose boss added. “We see a lot in Matthew that we can develop.

"We have been after Owen since we were at Camelon. As soon as we found out he was available we decided to move because we feel that he is another one we can develop and he can do well for us.”

On final addition Sandy Cunningham, who captained Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale last season, Herd said: “We have been in talks with Sandy for a long while and he’s had a lot of offers from a lot of other clubs.