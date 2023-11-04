Hearts vs Rangers injury news: 4 doubts and 10 ruled out of Viaplay Cup semi-final - gallery
Both teams have a handful of players currently on the treatment table and facing a battle to be involved at Hampden Park.
Rangers and Hearts go head-to-head for the second time in the space of a week with a place in the Viaplay Cup final the prize on offer at Hampden Park on Sunday.
Following last weekend’s dress rehearsal which saw the Light Blues come from behind to run out 2-1 winners at Ibrox, Gers boss Philippe Clement praised his players for showcasing their battling qualities to score twice in the closing minutes of the match to seal maximum points.
However, the Belgian will hope his side don’t concede such an early goal on this occasion after allowing Jambos skipper and star man Lawrence Shankland to open the scoring after only four minutes in Govan.
Rangers will arrive at the National Stadium high in confidence after their five-star dismantling of Dundee at Dens Park in midweek, while Hearts’ preparation for the last-four fixture saw them overcome Livingston 1-0 at Tynecastle.
Here is your latest injury news from both camps ahead of Sunday’s showpiece: