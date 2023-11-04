The Gers are bidding to reach their first cup final under new manager Philippe Clement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers take on Hearts for the second time in the space of a week during the Viaplay Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park on Sunday, with both teams eyeing a place in the final in a wide-open competition.

With holders Celtic crashing out at an early stage this season, the Ibrox side will be viewed as strong favourites to win the trophy for the first time since 2011, with new Belgian boss Philippe Clement hoping his side can go all the way and secure him a first piece of silverware early in his tenure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Light Blues form in both domestic cup competitions has been underwhelming in recent years, winning the Scottish Cupagainst the Jambos back in May 2022 while being losing finalists on three occasions.

However, spirits are high in the Rangers camp after a recent upturn in fortunes under Clement. They face familiar opposition against a Hearts side who have won just three previous meeting against the Glasgow giants since their return to the top-flight in 2016.

The League Cup hasn’t been kind to the Gorgie club as they enter only their third semi-final encounter in 10 years. A 2-1 defeat in Govan last weekend was a major disappointment, having held a narrow lead through Lawrence Shankland’s early opener until the 90th minute.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Hearts v Rangers take place?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second Viaplay Cup semi-final takes place at the National Stadium - Hampden Park - on Sunday, 5th November and kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. As the competition’s main sponsor, Viaplay have the exclusive rights to televise matches in the League Cup. Coverage begins at 2.30pm - 30 minutes before kick-off. Viaplay subscribers can live stream the game online. If you are a Sky or Virgin customer, you can sign-up to Viaplay through your TV provider.

Supporters can stream the game on laptop, tablet or smartphone by subscribing at Viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by linesman Frank Connor andJonathan Bell, with David Dickinson confirmed as the fourth official. Willie Collum takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers are expected to be without midfielder Nicolas Raskin (ankle) and central defender John Souttar (muscle injury), joining Kemar Roofe (unspecified), Rabbi Matondo (knee) and Tom Lawrence (calf) on the treatment table.

Left-backs Dujon Sterling and Borna Barisic are nearing a return to action and could feature at some stage, but their involvement from the outset seems unlikely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hearts are without the services of attacking midfielder Alex Lowry, who is on loan from Rangers and is ineligible to play against his parent club. Attacker Barrie McKay (knee) and defenders Craig Halkett (knee) and Nathaniel Atkinson (ankle) are still sidelined.

What are the latest match odds?