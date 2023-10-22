Both teams have condemned how graffiti and stickers were left mocking 1971 stadiums

Rangers and Hibernian have both released statements condemning the graffiti and stickers which were left in the away end at Ibrox following Saturday’s Scottish Premiership match.

Hibs suffered their first loss under Nick Montgomery with the Ibrox side delivering a 4-0 thumping but there was subsequent graffiti mocking the disaster that took place at the stadium in 1971.

Fewer than 1,000 Hibs supporters were in attendance for their side’s defeat but when they left, the Ibrox ground-staff discovered some seats had been defaced with the number 66, referencing the number of deaths that resulting from a crush among the crowd at a Rangers v Celtic game 52 years ago.

Additionally, there were photographs of stairway 13, where the disaster occurred, stuck on the seats, with the images accompanied by the words: “Stairwell Thirteen - it’s the greatest sight that I have ever seen.”

BBC also reported that there was graffiti mocking the death of Queen Elizabeth II and supporting the IRA.

A Rangers spokesperson has since said: “Rangers condemns in the strongest possible terms the graffiti and stickers left by a section of the Hibernian supporters at Ibrox this afternoon.

“The Ibrox disaster remains the darkest day in our club’s history and continues to affect a number of families to this day. The mocking and celebration of such an event is outrageous and has no place in any football stadium or society as a whole.”

Rangers have said they will now be working with Hibs to identify those responsible, while the Easter Road side have asked anyone with information to contact their website.

A Hibernian spokesperson said: “Hibernian FC is aware of the intolerable graffiti and stickers found in the away end at Ibrox today and condemns the behaviour of the individuals that were involved.