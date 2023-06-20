Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

How each Scotland star performed at club level last season, including Celtic and Rangers duo - gallery

The Scots have enjoyed a perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by claiming maximum points from their opening three group games.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 17:58 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 18:02 BST

Scotland are targeting their best ever start to a qualification campaign by winning all four of their opening group games when they face Georgia at Hampden Park tonight.

Steve Clarke’s side maintained their unbeaten start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a dogged 2-1 victory against Norway in Oslo on Saturday, giving them nine points to sit top of Group A. Two goals in two minutes late on from Lyndon Dykes and substitute Kenny McLean cancelled out Erling Haaland’s penalty to keep up the Scots 100% start.

The improving Georgians, currently under the guidance of Frenchman Willy Sagnol, are ranked 77th in the world ranking but have lost just once in their previous 15 matches. They arrive at the national stadium bouyed by their 2-1 win over Cyprus and have caused Scotland problems over the years.

At the end of another gruelling domestic season, some players will undoubtedly be feeling a bit of fatigue. We take a look at how each member of the current Scotland squad have contributed to their club team over the past 12 months:

33 games, 7 clean sheets -

1. Angus Gunn - Norwich City

33 games, 7 clean sheets -

24 games, 8 clean sheets -

2. Zander Clark - Hearts

24 games, 8 clean sheets -

44 games, 13 clean sheets -

3. Liam Kelly - Motherwell

44 games, 13 clean sheets - Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SFA

43 games, 11 assists -

4. Andy Robertson - Liverpool

43 games, 11 assists -

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:ScotlandCelticRangersSteve ClarkeHampden Park