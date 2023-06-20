The Scots have enjoyed a perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by claiming maximum points from their opening three group games.

Scotland are targeting their best ever start to a qualification campaign by winning all four of their opening group games when they face Georgia at Hampden Park tonight.

Steve Clarke’s side maintained their unbeaten start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a dogged 2-1 victory against Norway in Oslo on Saturday, giving them nine points to sit top of Group A. Two goals in two minutes late on from Lyndon Dykes and substitute Kenny McLean cancelled out Erling Haaland’s penalty to keep up the Scots 100% start.

The improving Georgians, currently under the guidance of Frenchman Willy Sagnol, are ranked 77th in the world ranking but have lost just once in their previous 15 matches. They arrive at the national stadium bouyed by their 2-1 win over Cyprus and have caused Scotland problems over the years.

At the end of another gruelling domestic season, some players will undoubtedly be feeling a bit of fatigue. We take a look at how each member of the current Scotland squad have contributed to their club team over the past 12 months:

1 . Angus Gunn - Norwich City 33 games, 7 clean sheets -

2 . Zander Clark - Hearts 24 games, 8 clean sheets -

3 . Liam Kelly - Motherwell 44 games, 13 clean sheets - Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SFA

4 . Andy Robertson - Liverpool 43 games, 11 assists -