The former Chelsea, Newcastle and France striker has confessed he would’ve loved to play in an Old Firm match

An English Premier League title winner who earned 30 international caps for France has confessed that missing out on the chance to play in the in a Celtic vs Rangers clash is his biggest regret in football.

Loic Remy - who lifted the EPL title during a three-year spell at Chelsea between 2014 and 2017 - enjoyed a stellar career that saw clubs splash out more than £50 million to sign him. The 38-year-old recently decided to hang up his boost after a short spell in his homeland with Brest in 2023.

But he admits to being left with one huge regret - never heading to Scotland to play in an Old Firm derby.

Speaking to Max Dahlquist at Plejmo.com, he said: “I would’ve loved to have experienced a derby between Celtic and Rangers, I heard about the game when I moved to play in England and I’d love to experience one now in the crowd.

“You hear about the passion and the feeling behind it and that’s a great feeling for a fan but also a player, you get that feeling that losing isn’t an option and people in the street would even approach you to talk about the game.

“I love derbies like that and one day I’d love to go to Scotland to see that game in person.”

Remy shot to stardom after prolific scoring spells at both OGC Nice and Marseille before making a surprise move to QPR for a club record fee of £8m in January 2013, where he was reportedly earning £80,000-a-week. However, he failed to prevent the Loftus Road club from relegation to the Championship.

He had a subsequent loan spell at Newcastle United, where he was named ‘player of the year’ and his form alerted a number of top clubs such as Liverpool and Chelsea, who eventually sealed a £10.5m deal. Remy also turned out for Crystal Palace and had stints in Spain and Turkey before retiring.