The 20-year-old left-back is currently at the centre of a Championship tug of war

Left-back James Maxwell (left) battles with Hibernian’s Martin Boyle during a Scottish Cup tie (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ian McCall has denied reports that Partick Thistle are trying to sign James Maxwell from Rangers on a permanent basis.

The highly rated 20-year-old is currently on loan to Ayr United, but the Jags are believed to be in talks with the Ibrox club over a transfer fee.

Ian McCall led Partick Thistle to the League One title. Picture: SNS

If they are successful and manage to agree terms with the left-sided player then he would be recalled from his spell at Somerset Park to allow him to move to Firhill.

Thistle face stiff competition from Championship rivals for Maxwell’s signature with Ayr desperate to keep hold of him and strugglers Dunfermline also monitoring his situation.

Maxwell had a successful loan stint at Queen of the South last season Jags boss McCall has a track record of signing youngster from the Rangers academy in recent years.

Partick currently have Gers duo Lewis Mayo and Jake Hastie on loan and also signed Zak Rudden from the youth ranks last year.

Raith's Christoph Berra challenges Partick Thistle's Zak Rudden (picture by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

However, McCall played down a move admitting: “I haven’t spoken to James Maxwell once. I speak to Rangers all the time, but I haven’t spoken to James once.”

Thistle supporters have grown anxious over the lack of progress on contract extension news after McCall stated earlier this month he was in talks with three first-team players over committing their future to the club.

Defender Stephen Hendrie recently penned a new deal until the end of the season with goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon and centre-back Tunji Akinola also expected to agree new contracts.

Issuing an update on those discussions, McCall said: “There’s no update on the contracts. To be honest, it’s been quite hard to keep that dialogue going right now for several reasons.