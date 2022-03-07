The relegation-threatened Doonhamers have been transformed in recent weeks under their legendary player/coach

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall reckons the new-found confidence Queen of the South have discovered under the leadership of interim duo Wullie Gibson and Grant Murray have given their Championship survival hopes a huge boost.

The Dumfriesshire outfit, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot in ninth place, have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes following the decision to sack Allan Johnston last month and replace him with club legend Gibson.

The 37-year-old player/coach has steered his side to seven points from their last three league games, with Saturday’s 3-0 win over Morton moving them of bottom spot in the table.

A genreal view of Queen of the South's Palmerston Park

McCall believes the new manager bounce factor Queens are experiencing means his promotion-chasing Jags will have to be at their best to grind out another Firhill win this evening.

Speaking ahead tonight game, one of Thistle’s two games in hand over Arbroath and Kilmarnock, McCall admitted: “We’re looking forward to it.

“I watched them against Morton on Saturday and you know Morton probably could have been ahead in the game but after that Queens were playing with a lot of spirit.

“The best player on the park was a 37-year-old, Wullie. It was a great result for them and they’re really trying to make a go of it to stay in the league and they have given themselves a real good chance now.

“In the two league games we’ve played Queen of the South, they’ve been the best team we’ve played out of the bottom five.

“We drew 0-0 down there, it could’ve went either way and the 3-2 up here we won was won that we probably didn’t deserve to win.

“It’s surprising to see them towards the bottom of the table. It will be another test. The games against the bottom five teams will only get harder.”

McCall is relishing his first head-to-head with an opposition team led by another former player of his, something the 57-year-old has become well accustomed to these days.

Ian McCall led Partick Thistle to the League One title. Picture: SNS

While his management career spans two decades, tonight’s clash presents McCall with a new adversary in Gibson, whom he insists is the ideal figure to inspire the Queens dressing room.

Asked for his view on locking horns with players he has previously coached now stepping into the management game, McCall replied: “God, there are about half a dozen in the league now, (Derek) McInnes, him, (Stuart) Taylor, there are a few.

“I was sitting with an old punter in the stand on Saturday and he couldn’t quite believe that I told him that Wullie Gibson had as much natural ability as Stephen Dobbie did, he nearly choked on his pie!

“But he did. He wasn’t as good at putting the ball in the net as Stephen but I tell you what, he’s got such natural talent. And what a runner he was, you could give him ten 100 metre sprints and he’d do the 10th one as fast as he did the first one.

“I think we sold him for £60,000 to Kilmarnock where he fell out with Jim (Jefferies) and Billy (Brown) every second day, which I can relate to because I did that myself.

“The penny dropped too late for him to have the career he should’ve had but he’s still had a good career and it’s all credit to him he is still playing.

McCall added: “The (new management team) have had a terrific start. Even by Wullie’s admission, they rode their luck a wee bit at Cove who are a good side, but they thoroughly deserved to win on Saturday.

“They had a great result at Ayr as well and they’re are flying now. I think he’s keeping things simple, so I have been told by people. As I said he was the best player on the pitch on Saturday.”

McCall was full of praise for the way his side are dealing with their backlog of fixtures, a situation the Maryhill club also found themselves in during last season’s League One title-winning campaign.

Thistle may have slipped under the radar this term due to the amount of games they still have to play but McCall is adamant they are firmly in the mix for back-to-back titles.

He stated: “I just hope that our supporters are as proud of this group of players as I am. We’re now third favourites to win the Championship, sitting third with games in hand.

“Arbroath and Kilmarnock are up there on merit, but we’re not without a chance if we can manage to take some points from our games in hand.

“Whether we’ll do it or not who knows, but after a year and a half ago, with things the players came through and we all came through together, and having 12 injuries every Saturday, being two nothing down at East Fife, I’m very proud of what they have done and knowing this group of players they won’t go away. That’s not happening.

“From where we came and what we’ve been through, I think an awful lot of players have been here as well the whole time, we’ve improved the squad and we’ll do that again next season.

“I think the excitement is borne out of scoring in the 85th minute to be perfectly honest. We probably should have been ahead at half-time, but any time you score a late winner and Firhill just goes mental, it’s great.

Partick Thistle's Kevin Holt (3) celebrates scoing a late winner over Inverness CT at Firhill.

“There is a feel of excitement among the fans and they’ve got players on the pitch now they can relate to, which wasn’t the case before.

“It’s good but all that matters now is beating Queen of the South. I think the last ten games here have been 1-0 so it’s not that easy to score goals here, but if you offered me that score line again we’d take it.”