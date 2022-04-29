Is Celtic v Rangers on TV? Steam details and kick-off time for Old Firm clash

The Hoops have a six point advantage over their rivals heading into the fixture - while a win, taking them nine points ahead with three games left, would not guarentee them the title, it would take a slip up of epic proportions to lose it.
Rangers, meanwhile, will be desperate for a win that would bring them within three points of Celtic and put pressure on the Hoops.
The two teams faced off just a couple of weeks ago in the Scottish Cup semi finals, when a Carl Starfelt own-goal gave the Ibrox side a 2-1 win in extra time.
Celtic head into this tie with the added benefit of having a full week of rest - their last game was a 2-0 win at Ross County. Rangers, meanwhile, played on Thursday, losing 1-0 to RB Leipzig thanks to a stunning strike from Angelino.
Most Popular
What time does Celtic v Rangers kick-off?
Who: Celtic v Rangers
What: Scottish Premiership (post split)
Where: Celtic Park
When: Sunday, May 1, noon.
How to watch on TV - is there a live stream?
Yes, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 11am. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.
Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.
What are the latest odds?
Celtic are the favourites for the tie, 15/16 on. A draw is at 52/19, while a Rangers win is 16/5.