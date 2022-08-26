The Hoops are on their travels this weekend where they will take on a Tangerines side low on confidence

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic return to the scene of their Scottish Premiership crowning moment last season as they prepare to descend on Tannadice Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s side chalked up a 2-0 victory over Hearts at Parkhead last weekend and they will be looking to make it five successive league wins with the first Old Firm derby of the season on the horizon.

The Hoops haven’t had European qualifiers to worry about this summer after qualifying atuomatically for the Champions League group stages, where they were drawn against holders Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk yesterday.

It has been an emphatic start to their title defence with the Parkhead club able to concentrate fully on domestic business during the opening weeks of the campaign.

Dundee United host the Scottish champions off the back of a dispiriting run of four straight defeats and Jack Ross’ new-look side are in desperate need of a positive result.

The Tayside outfit shipped seven goals to AZ Alkmaar in their Europa Conference League second-leg in the Netherlands before suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle.

Their fortunes didn’t improve last weekend as they slumped to a 3-0 loss at home to St Mirren and Ross now finds himself under pressure early in his reign as Tangerines boss.

Celtic will be aiming to take full advantage of their opponents fragile status ahead of their first meeting with city rivals Rangers the following week.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Dundee United vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: Tannadice Park, Dundee

When: Sunday, August 28th – kick-off 12pm (UK time).

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, Main Event and Ultra HD. Coverage begins at 11am - one hour before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99. A pay-per-view option will also be available via Celtic TV.

Extended highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm.

What are the latest match odds?

DUNDEE UNITED 14/1 | DRAW 7/1 | CELTIC 1/6

According to the bookmakers, Celtic are strong favourites to maintain their 100 per cent unbeaten record so far this season. Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi is 12/5 favourite to score first in the match, with Daizen Maeda available at 11/4 and Giorgos Giakoumakis at 3/1.

Who are the match officials?

Refereen Steven McLean has been selected by the Scottish FA to take charge of the clash. He will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Andy Milne, with Chris Graham named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of Dundee United vs Celtic?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou could hand a debut to new sgining Sead Haksabanovic, who joined from Rubin Kazan on a five-year-deal on Thursday.

The Montenegro international - a former team mate of Carl Starfelt during his time in Russia - faces an immediate battle for a starting berth, with Jota, Daizen Maeda, Liel Abada and James Forrest all perfoming well in previous weeks.

Japanese midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is back in full training remains on the sidelines through injury.

New Celtic signing Sead Haksabanovic has been handed the No.9 jersey

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou said: “There’s been no fresh injury worries. Everyone has trained and came out of the game last week with no issues.

“Ideguchi is back training with the group, he probably won’t be back this weekend but we don’t have anyone missing at the moment.”

Dundee United remain without long-term absentee Peter Pawlett, while Craig Sibbald is being closely monitored due to not having a full pre-season.